Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Jun 2, 2023, 3:58 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Timothy Parlatore, former attorney for Donald Trump.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Manchin; Rep. Garret Graves, R-La.; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Ken Buck, R-Colo.; Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget.
“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa; Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.