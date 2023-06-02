Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

911 transcripts point to chaos, fast-evolving situation in April shootings in Maine

Jun 2, 2023, 3:34 PM

FILE - Investigators work at the scene of a shooting where four people were killed on April 18, 202...

FILE - Investigators work at the scene of a shooting where four people were killed on April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. State police have released heavily redacted transcripts of 911 calls from the day of the shootings. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A frantic 911 call to report at least one person had been fatally shot led law enforcement to discover four bodies at a home in Maine and eventually to arrest a man who fired at vehicles on a nearby highway before confessing to police that he was behind the killings.

According to heavily redacted transcripts from 30 emergency calls that the Maine Department of Public Safety provided to The Associated Press on Friday, the first sign of trouble on April 18 came with a call at 9:18 a.m. The dispatcher tells the caller to not go back inside the property in rural Bowdoin, but to return to his vehicle and wait for police to arrive. Dispatch asks about a bullet hole in a vehicle and how many people live at the house.

“And who do you think is the deceased?” the dispatch asks the caller. The caller’s response is redacted.

Authorities identified those killed as the parents of the shooting suspect, Cynthia Eaton, 62, and 66-year-old David Eaton; along with their longtime friends, Robert Eger, 72, and 62-year-old Patti Eger.

The agency removed many details from the calls as well as the identities of the callers, but the volume of calls points to chaos and the time stamps indicate a quickly evolving situation. Shannon Moss, state police spokesperson, said the redactions were necessary because the investigation is ongoing.

A little more than an hour after that first call, a flood of 911 calls in rapid succession indicated a gunman was firing wildly at vehicles about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away on I-295 in Yarmouth. State police quickly connected the dots between the two crime scenes, even as calls were made to police dispatchers in Augusta, Brunswick, Houlton, Westbrook and Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties.

The I-295 shootings left three people injured.

After his arrest in Yarmouth, 34-year-old Joseph Eaton confessed to the killings in Bowdoin as well as the highway gunfire, police said. He had been released from prison just days earlier after completing a sentence for aggravated assault.

Eaton has been charged with four counts of murder but has not yet been charged in the highway shootings.

___

Follow David Sharp on Twitter @David_Sharp_AP

United States News

FILE - Supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court ...

Associated Press

As end of session nears, Louisiana lawmakers advance controversial LGBTQ+-related bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As Louisiana’s legislative session nears adjournment, lawmakers in the Republican-dominated legislature pushed forward controversial LGBTQ+-related bills, including advancing a resurrected ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths Friday. Despite the state Constitution requiring lawmakers to focus on fiscal and budgetary matters this session, several bills that opponents say target […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police testify about confronting gunman at Pittsburgh synagogue

Police on Friday described how they exchanged fire with a gunman who carried out the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, frantic to get wounded worshippers to safety as they shot and neutralized the suspect. Several officers took the stand on fourth day of the prosecution’s case against Robert Bowers, whose lawyers have acknowledged he […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorney says West Virginia governor refusing to pay judgment in coal lawsuit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. James Justice is refusing to pay a balance of $1.9 million on a judgment against him and one of his family-owned coal companies in a federal lawsuit, an attorney for a Pennsylvania coal exporter said Friday. Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in […]

16 hours ago

This undated image provided by Jason Musgrave shows Dr. John Forsyth. Dr. John Forsyth, a missing e...

Associated Press

Things to know about the case of a Missouri doctor found dead in Arkansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor in the Missouri Ozarks went missing for over a week until his body was found in an Arkansas lake. But the case remains shrouded in mystery as investigators have released few details to his family or the public. WHAT’S KNOWN SO FAR Dr. John Forsyth, 49, was last […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A Massachusetts man struck and killed his 82-year-old mother with her truck, police say

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man physically assaulted his 82-year-old mother in a hotel parking lot, then struck and killed her with her truck, police said. He was charged with murder. Daniel Uhlman, 53, of Westborough, was also charged with armed assault to murder a person over 60 in connection to Nancy Ulhman’s death […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Virginia Military Cadets leave the barracks while participating in the annual end of the yea...

Associated Press

Military college’s chief of diversity quits amid debate over DEI

The chief diversity officer of the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, Virginia Military Institute, has turned in her resignation amid a debate among alumni over the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Jamica Love took on the new role in July 2021 — a month after a state-sanctioned report found VMI failed to address institutional […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

911 transcripts point to chaos, fast-evolving situation in April shootings in Maine