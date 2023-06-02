Close
A Massachusetts man struck and killed his 82-year-old mother with her truck, police say

Jun 2, 2023, 2:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man physically assaulted his 82-year-old mother in a hotel parking lot, then struck and killed her with her truck, police said. He was charged with murder.

Daniel Uhlman, 53, of Westborough, was also charged with armed assault to murder a person over 60 in connection to Nancy Ulhman’s death Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement. Other charges include two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

Uhlman was arraigned in Marlborough District Court on Friday. He pleaded not guilty plea and was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Authorities say it was not the first time Uhlman had attacked his mother. In 2014, when she was 72, he used four kitchen knives to repeatedly stab her in the head and torso in the home they shared, police said.

The woman called police and was found in a bathroom “bleeding profusely,” according to authorities. She was taken to the hospital but survived. Daniel Uhlman was later caught walking down the street, covered in blood.

