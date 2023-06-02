Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Court battle over interstate travel targets Utah bus stops in Nevada, California

Jun 2, 2023, 2:23 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Utah-based bus company says the neighboring state of Nevada has “declared war” on its interstate travel services, seizing one of its passenger vans and leaving 20 passengers stranded with no ride based on false allegations of operating unsafe vehicles.

Nevada transportation officials argue Salt Lake Express is engaged in an illegal scheme to evade regulation of its bus lines within the state by making quick trips across the California border at stops with no customers during treks to Las Vegas. They’re concerned the Utah company’s failure to comply with state requirements regarding inspections and maintenance records jeopardizes passenger safety.

Conflict over the routes — stretching from northern Nevada’s high desert into a California RV park in the mountains near Lake Tahoe and Death Valley nearly 400 miles (643 kilometers) away — has landed in U.S. District Court in Reno.

The company’s lawyers say they’ve been forced to seek federal protection because “the Nevada Transportation Authority has declared war on Salt Lake Express.”

“The seizure and impound of the van belonging to Salt Lake Express in Reno on May 17 … was embarrassing and caused the company to commit the unpardonable sin for a public carrier — it left passengers stranded with no alternative way to help them,” the Salt Lake Express wrote in recent court filings.

“The loss of the vehicle, the trauma to the employee driver, the stranded passengers, the constant threat of another impound seizure have combined to make the situation volatile and dangerous,” they said.

Attorney General Aaron Ford and his deputies maintain the Nevada Transportation Authority “has not treated Salt Lake Express unfairly in any way.”

The company’s claim that the authority “has declared war on Salt Lake Express … is the perfect opening line for the rest of their motion; full of hyperbole and flash, but short of any legal or factual basis,” they wrote in recent court filings.

The dispute centers largely on disagreement over the point where intrastate travel — trips within the same state — ends, and interstate travel between states begins. The U.S. government regulates interstate travel. States have authority to impose their own rules and regulations within their borders.

Judge Robert Jones denied Salt Lake Express’ emergency request this week to order Nevada to return its impounded mini-bus and issue a temporary injunction, prohibiting the state from continued harassment they say could eventually drive them out of business.

Filing deadlines remain in place next week for the case to proceed on a normal schedule, likely for months.

Salt Lake Express, owned by Western Trails Charters & Tours, says its regularly inspected fleet of more than 100 buses and vans serving eight western states are in compliance with federal regulations and not subject to the Nevada Transportation Authority’s oversight.

“Every regulation the NTA seeks to impose on Salt Lake Express is duplicative of these federal regulations and requirements,” its lawyers said, including background checks, drug testing and licensing.

“Salt Lake Express has spent years unsuccessfully trying to appease the NTA and to convince them that their redundant regulation was unnecessary and illegal,” they wrote May 24 in the request for an emergency order. They said they’ve had no similar trouble in Washington, Arizona, Montana, California, Wyoming, Idaho or Utah.

The seizure at Reno-Tahoe International Airport left 20 passengers stranded on the route beginning in Reno and traveling briefly to Truckee, California, before returning to Nevada bound for Sparks, Fernley, Fallon, Hawthorne Tonopah, Beatty, California’s Death Valley, Pahrump and Las Vegas, they said.

NTA imposed a $10,000 fine plus the costs of the illegal tow and storage. And while “Salt Lake Express’s reputation suffered a major blow,” the harm to the stranded passengers “is significant and likely not calculatable,” the company’s lawyers said.

“What is missing your child’s final high school baseball game worth?” they asked.

The parties disagree whether the company received adequate notice of disciplinary hearings and whether its lawyers were certified to appear before the authority’s commission.

In 2021-22, NTA cited the company for operating an uninspected vehicle, as well as failure to identify equipment used for intrastate commerce and maintain proper maintenance files, among other things.

This year, before the impoundment, it issued citations for allowing two drivers to drive without NTA permits, using uninspected vehicles and failing to provide requested drug test results.

“The reason plaintiff’s license was suspended in the first-place stems from certain safety violations and that their vehicles having not met certain minimum requirements,” Nevada’s lawyers wrote May 29 in the state’s opposition to the bid for emergency relief.

“Those passengers are not better off driving through the desert of Nevada in vehicles that are unsafe,” they said.

The state maintains its authority is clear because “every portion of passenger transportation” occurred in Nevada, with the only interstate travel being “the morning passenger-less jaunt over the border to a California campground,” lawyers wrote.

“This is classic subterfuge,” they said. “Plaintiff is not actually picking up any passengers in either Truckee or Death Valley. It is not even certain the vehicles are even actually going all the way to Truckee or Death Valley.”

United States News

In this artist depeiction, former president Donald Trump, left on screen, and his attorney Todd Bla...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias

NEW YORK (AP) — Within hours of his Donald Trump fixed his ire on the judge, complaining that he’s “a Trump hating-judge” with a family full of “Trump haters.” On Friday, the former president’s lawyers doubled down on that criticism, demanding Judge Juan Manuel Merchan step aside from his New York City criminal case because […]

14 hours ago

The Bible is read aloud at the Utah Capitol, Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. The Bible has been banned at el...

Associated Press

Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools ‘due to vulgarity or violence’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. The 72,000-student Davis School District north of Salt Lake City removed […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmakers vote to bar anyone under 18 from getting married

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers voted Friday to tighten the state’s marriage laws, prohibiting anyone under age 18 from being issued a marriage license under any circumstance. The legislation cleared the Senate unanimously, following a 98-45 bipartisan vote last month in the House of Representatives. It updates a 2017 anti-child marriage law that advocates […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Toddler returned to parents after SUV stolen with child inside in Florida

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — A toddler was reunited with his parents in Florida shortly after someone stole his mother’s SUV with him inside, police said. The vehicle theft occurred Thursday morning outside a Holly Hill home, just north of Daytona Beach, after the 2-year-old boy was left sleeping in a car seat, Holly Hill […]

14 hours ago

The 46 foot long cast of a Spinosaurus suspended high above the Field Museum's main hall after its ...

Associated Press

Field Museum debuts Spinosaurus exhibit featuring largest predatory dinosaur

CHICAGO (AP) — The newest addition to the Field Museum on Chicago’s lakefront will give visitors a glimpse of the largest predatory dinosaur yet discovered via a 46-foot (14.02 meter) cast of a Spinosaurus skeleton suspended high above the museum’s main hall. Field Museum officials unveiled the cast with its distinctive fin and crocodile-like jaws […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

UN calls for immediate cease-fire in Sudan and path to renewed democratic transition talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called Friday for an immediate cease-fire in Sudan to be followed by a permanent halt to hostilities and fresh efforts to reach a lasting democratic political settlement in the conflict-wracked country. The U.N.’s most powerful body strongly condemned all attacks on civilians since fighting between rival generals […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Court battle over interstate travel targets Utah bus stops in Nevada, California