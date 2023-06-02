Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Former Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges sells Paradise Valley home for $6.68 million

Jun 2, 2023, 2:58 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — It didn’t take long for former Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges to sell his luxurious Paradise Valley home.

The 7,000-square-foot property near McDonald Drive and Scottsdale Road was purchased for $6.68 million in cash to a Wyoming limited liability company, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

Bridges listed the house for $7 million in early May, about 18 months after he purchased the property for $6.075 million.

It features five bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, casita, pool house and a four-car garage.

Bridges was a first-round pick of the Suns in 2018.

The forward signed a 4-year, $90 million contract extension with the Suns a month before purchasing the home.

Bridges seemed to be an integral part of the Suns’ future before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February as part of a package that landed superstar Kevin Durant in Phoenix.

He’s under contract with Brooklyn until 2026, so it’s unlikely Bridges will be back in the Phoenix real estate market any time soon.

