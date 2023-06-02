Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Connecticut board votes against banning books after acrimonious debate over sexual content

Jun 2, 2023, 12:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut board of education has voted two keep two books on its town’s high school shelves after weeks of acrimonious debate over book-banning that culminated in the resignation of two Republican board members.

The remaining members of the Newtown Board of Education unanimously agreed Thursday night on a compromise motion that rejected banning the books “Blankets” by Craig Thompson and “Flamer” by Mike Curato, with the caveat that school administrators create a process “to support choices of individual parents and guardians” on whether their children will have access to the books.

As with similar debates across the country, some parents had called for banning the books because of their sexual content. School officials in March said they received nine official complaints against “Flamer” and one against “Blankets.”

“Blankets” is an autobiographical story that deals in part with sexual abuse. “Flamer,” around which much of the debate was centered, is a semi-autobiographical graphic novel about a young man coming to terms with his homosexuality.

Republican board members Janet Kuzma and Jennifer Larkin resigned amid the controversy on Wednesday. Larkin cited the need for a better work-life balance, while Kuzman addressed the controversy, citing in her resignation letter “abhorrent” behavior by people attending public meetings.

“I am resigning due to the complete lack of condemnation of this behavior by leadership at all levels,” wrote Kuzman, who had proposed a compromise that would have required all students 16 and younger to receive written parental permission before reading the books.

“I pray for our community to regain a sense of civility in the face of differing opinions,” she added.

Both sides of the issue reported being harassed by those with opposing opinions.

The Newtown Republican Town Committee issued a statement Thursday saying, “There is something horribly wrong in our community when town volunteers and even private citizens who send an email, speak at a meeting or write a letter to the editor are subject to harassment.”

Librarian Suzanne Hurley said at a May 2 meeting that she and her colleagues had been accused of negligence and incompetence by “keyboard warriors.”

The number of attempts to ban or restrict books across the U.S. last year was the highest in the 20 years the American Library Association has been tracking such efforts.

EveryLibrary, a national political action committee, said it’s tracking at least 121 different proposals introduced in state legislatures this year targeting libraries, librarians, educators and access to materials.

During the debate in Connecticut, school officials noted that “Flamer” has been in the school library since last year and has never been checked out. “Blankets” has been at the library since 2013 and was checked out once, they said.

Before Thursday’s vote, Newtown board member Allison Plante, a Democrat, acknowledged fatigue over the issue.

“This process has monopolized our time and attention for two months,” said Plante, who proposed the compromise that was approved. “Please, please support this motion.”

United States News

Associated Press

Companies reach $1.18 billion deal to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water contamination

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Three chemical companies said Friday they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. DuPont de Nemours Inc., The Chemours Co. and Corteva Inc. said they would establish a fund to compensate water providers for […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The body of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath is escorted fro...

Associated Press

Judge allows suspect in Indianapolis officer’s fatal shooting to seek insanity defense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer when she responded to a domestic violence call in 2020 will be allowed to seek insanity as a defense as he tries to avoid the death penalty. A Marion Superior Court judge made the ruling Friday and will assign two psychiatrists to […]

13 hours ago

Photo of Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Feb. 28, 2023. Ciscom...

Kevin Stone

GOP Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona explains why he voted to lift debt ceiling

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona said Friday the deal to life the debt ceiling isn't perfect, but it beats the alternative.

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed after moving without permission while on home detention

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge has ordered professional boxer Gervonta Davis to serve the remainder of his hit-and-run crash sentence behind bars instead of in home detention after he moved to a luxury hotel and then a new home without the judge’s permission, the state’s attorney’s office confirmed Friday. Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Althea […]

13 hours ago

A memorial for Cyrus Carmack-Belton is seen on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Authoritie...

Associated Press

Community mourns teenager’s death after gas station owner charged with murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The death of a 14-year-old boy who authorities say was fatally shot in the back by a gas station owner has left community members grieving and crying out against racial profiling in the South Carolina capital city where he’d recently completed middle school. A Friday evening prayer vigil is planned at […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol on April 23, 2023, in Denver....

Associated Press

Ghost guns banned under new Colorado law signed by governor

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Friday banning firearms that are assembled at home or 3D-printed without serial numbers, weapons that allowed owners to evade background checks and impede law enforcement’s ability to track a gun’s origins in an investigation. The new law is the latest in a slew of gun […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Connecticut board votes against banning books after acrimonious debate over sexual content