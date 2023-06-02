Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Judge allows suspect in Indianapolis officer’s fatal shooting to seek insanity defense

Jun 2, 2023, 12:09 PM | Updated: 12:52 pm

FILE - The body of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath is escorted fro...

FILE - The body of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath is escorted from the Marion County coroner's office to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis on April 10, 2020. A man charged with fatally shooting Leath when she responded to a domestic violence call in 2020 will be allowed to seek insanity as a defense as he tries to avoid the death penalty, according to a ruling Friday, June 2, 2023. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer when she responded to a domestic violence call in 2020 will be allowed to seek insanity as a defense as he tries to avoid the death penalty.

A Marion Superior Court judge made the ruling Friday and will assign two psychiatrists to evaluate Elliahs Dorsey’s mental health.

shot Indianapolis Officer Breann Leath to death.

Leath and three other officers were responding to a domestic violence call involving Dorsey when she was shot twice in the head through the door of an Indianapolis apartment, police said.

Dorsey faces one count each of murder and criminal confinement, and four counts of attempted murder, one of which stems from his alleged shooting of a woman he had confined inside the apartment.

A judge has ruled that prosecutors can seek the death penalty.

His trial had been set to start in September but is now scheduled to begin Feb. 12, 2024.

United States News

Associated Press

Connecticut board votes against banning books after acrimonious debate over sexual content

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut board of education has voted two keep two books on its town’s high school shelves after weeks of acrimonious debate over book-banning that culminated in the resignation of two Republican board members. The remaining members of the Newtown Board of Education unanimously agreed Thursday night on a compromise motion […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Companies reach $1.18 billion deal to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water contamination

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Three chemical companies said Friday they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. DuPont de Nemours Inc., The Chemours Co. and Corteva Inc. said they would establish a fund to compensate water providers for […]

13 hours ago

Photo of Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Feb. 28, 2023. Ciscom...

Kevin Stone

GOP Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona explains why he voted to lift debt ceiling

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona said Friday the deal to life the debt ceiling isn't perfect, but it beats the alternative.

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed after moving without permission while on home detention

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge has ordered professional boxer Gervonta Davis to serve the remainder of his hit-and-run crash sentence behind bars instead of in home detention after he moved to a luxury hotel and then a new home without the judge’s permission, the state’s attorney’s office confirmed Friday. Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Althea […]

13 hours ago

A memorial for Cyrus Carmack-Belton is seen on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Authoritie...

Associated Press

Community mourns teenager’s death after gas station owner charged with murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The death of a 14-year-old boy who authorities say was fatally shot in the back by a gas station owner has left community members grieving and crying out against racial profiling in the South Carolina capital city where he’d recently completed middle school. A Friday evening prayer vigil is planned at […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol on April 23, 2023, in Denver....

Associated Press

Ghost guns banned under new Colorado law signed by governor

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Friday banning firearms that are assembled at home or 3D-printed without serial numbers, weapons that allowed owners to evade background checks and impede law enforcement’s ability to track a gun’s origins in an investigation. The new law is the latest in a slew of gun […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Judge allows suspect in Indianapolis officer’s fatal shooting to seek insanity defense