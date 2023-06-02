PHOENIX — There’s been a first top prize winner of $5 million for a $50 scratch-off ticket game that debuted in Arizona earlier this year.

The lucky Set For Life ticket was purchased at a Fry’s Food Stores location in Casa Grande and was claimed Tuesday.

The winner chose to take $250,000 payments for the next 20 years instead of a lump sum.

“Winning this $50 Scratchers game offers this player boundless opportunity and really fires up our players’ imaginations regarding what a Set For Life win would mean for them,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Alec Esteban Thomson said in a press release.

“I can’t wait to see what our next top prize winner chooses.”

Set For Life tickets, which are sold at retailers across the state, have a line of winning numbers hidden under money icons and five lines of player numbers under stars.

If any of the player numbers matches the winning numbers, there’s a payout for the amount shown.

The amount shown is multiplied if a 10X or 50X symbol is revealed.

There are also five bonus scratch spots with instant cash amounts.

Players who uncover a “Life” symbol on their scratch-off ticket are the top prize winners. Five top prizes remain.

Set For Life debuted Jan. 31 as the Arizona Lottery’s second $50 scratch-off ticket.

