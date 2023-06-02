Catch them while you can: Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Arizona

PHOENIX – Fishing licenses won’t be required at Arizona’s state waters or community lakes Saturday as part of National Fishing Day.

Bag limits and other fishing regulations must be observed.

On other days, anybody age 10 and older needs a license to fish in Arizona.

“The goal of National Free Fishing Day is to encourage people to explore the outdoors, and it’s a great opportunity for people to try out fishing for the first time or for experienced anglers to introduce a friend or family member to the sport,” Chase Newlon, fishing coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said in a press release.

If you try it out Saturday and get hooked on the activity, annual fishing licenses cost $37 for state residents and $55 for nonresidents.

Game and Fish also offers combination hunting/fishing licenses.

Information about licenses, regulations and where to fish is available on the AZGFD website.

