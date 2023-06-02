ARIZONA NEWS
Interstate 10 backed up in Phoenix after rush hour crash
Jun 2, 2023, 8:26 AM | Updated: 10:01 am
(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)
PHOENIX — Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix was jammed up in Phoenix during Friday morning rush hour after a crash near 35th Avenue.
Only one lane was open as of 8:30 a.m. while the scene was under investigation, creating a backup of several miles into the downtown area.
All lanes were reopened by around 10 a.m.
The crash, which was reported just before 8 a.m., involved two vehicles, including a motorcycle, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.