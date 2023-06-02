Interstate 10 backed up in Phoenix after rush hour crash

PHOENIX — Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix was jammed up in Phoenix during Friday morning rush hour after a crash near 35th Avenue.

Only one lane was open as of 8:30 a.m. while the scene was under investigation, creating a backup of several miles into the downtown area.

All lanes were reopened by around 10 a.m.

The crash, which was reported just before 8 a.m., involved two vehicles, including a motorcycle, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

