Motorcyclist killed in collision on Northern Avenue in Phoenix

Jun 2, 2023, 8:07 AM

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Northern Avenue in Phoenix early Friday, authorities said.

The motorcycle and a vehicle collided occurred near 28th Avenue around 1:20 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The area was closed to traffic while the scene was under investigation.

No other details were made available.

Motorcyclist killed in collision on Northern Avenue in Phoenix