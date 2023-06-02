Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collision in Glendale

Jun 2, 2023, 7:36 AM

Stock photo of the back of an ambulance. A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuri...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a collision on Camelback Road in Glendale, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. near 53rd Avenue, the Glendale Police Department said.

One driver remained at the scene. Detectives are working to determine whether another vehicle was involved and what caused the collision.

Camelback Road will be closed between 51st and 55th avenues for several hours while the scene is under investigation, police said. Bethany Home Road or Indian School Road were recommended as detours through the area.

No other details were immediately available.

