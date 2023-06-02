PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a collision on Camelback Road in Glendale, authorities said.

GPD will be investigating a collision near 53rd Ave and Camelback Road. The roadway between 51st Ave and 55th Ave will be closed for several hours while the investigation takes place. We are asking the public to use alternate routes of Bethany Home Rd or Indian School Rd. pic.twitter.com/r5PzMZPOOy — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 2, 2023

The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. near 53rd Avenue, the Glendale Police Department said.

One driver remained at the scene. Detectives are working to determine whether another vehicle was involved and what caused the collision.

Camelback Road will be closed between 51st and 55th avenues for several hours while the scene is under investigation, police said. Bethany Home Road or Indian School Road were recommended as detours through the area.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.