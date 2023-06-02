Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona to limit construction in parts of metro Phoenix to conserve groundwater

Jun 2, 2023, 6:51 AM | Updated: 6:51 am

Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that r...

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that rely on groundwater thanks to years of overuse and a multi-decade drought that is sapping its water supply.

In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the restrictions that could affect some of the fastest-growing suburbs of the nation’s fifth-largest city.

Officials said developers could still build in the affected areas but would need to find alternative water sources to do so — such as surface or recycled water.

Driving the state’s decision was a projection that showed that over the next 100 years, demand in metro Phoenix for almost 4.9 million acre-feet of groundwater would be unmet without further action, Hobbs said. An acre-foot of water is roughly enough for two to three U.S. households per year.

RELATED STORIES

Despite the move, the governor said the state isn’t running out of water. “Nobody who has water is going to lose their water,” Hobbs said.

Officials said the move would not affect existing homeowners who already have assured water supplies.

Hobbs added that there are 80,000 unbuilt homes that will be able to move forward because they already have assured water supply certificates within the Phoenix Active Management Area, a designation used for regulating groundwater.

Years of drought in the West worsened by climate change have ratcheted up pressure among Western states to use less water. Much of the focus has stayed on the dwindling Colorado River, a main water source for Arizona and six other Western states. Over the past two years, Arizona’s supply from the 1,450-mile powerhouse of the West has been cut twice.

Phoenix relies on imported Colorado River water and also uses water from the in-state Salt and Verde rivers. A small amount of the city’s water supply comes from groundwater and recycled wastewater.

The drought has made groundwater — held in underground aquifers that can take many years to be replenished — even more vital.

Under a 1980 state law aimed at protecting the state’s aquifers, Phoenix, Tucson and other Arizona cities have restrictions on how much groundwater they can pump. But in rural areas, there are few limitations on its use.

Long pumped by farmers and rural residents in Arizona with little oversight, Hobbs and other state officials recently vowed to take more steps to protect the state’s groundwater supplies.

In rapidly growing Phoenix suburbs such as Queen Creek and Buckeye, developers have relied on unallocated groundwater to show that they had adequate water supplies for the next 100 years, which Arizona requires for building permits in some areas.

“Developers rely on groundwater because it has been frankly, cheaper and easier for them, and they have been able to move through the process much more quickly,” said Nicole Klobas, chief counsel for the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

Under the new restrictions, that won’t be possible.

“It closes off that path,” said Kathryn Sorenson, director of research at the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University.

Because the rule largely affects cities and towns outside Phoenix and larger cities in the metro area, Sorenson said developers would likely “weigh whether they want to continue to buy relatively cheap land … and incur the cost of developing a whole new water supply versus purchase land that is probably more expensive without the boundaries of a designated city.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

flags at state capitol executive tower and Hobbs holding rainbow flags...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs hangs flags at Capitol to celebrate Pride Month

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Thursday the unveiling of rainbow flags in downtown Phoenix to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month.

11 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

Police seek suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Police are searching for the suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Phoenix apartment complex, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix was jammed up during June 2, 2023, Friday morning rus...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 backed up in Phoenix after rush hour crash

Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix was jammed up in Phoenix during Friday morning rush hour after a crash near 35th Avenue.

11 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix Police Department cruiser and police tape. A motorcyclist was killed in a col...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist killed in collision on Northern Avenue in Phoenix

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Northern Avenue in Phoenix early Friday, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Stock photo of the back of an ambulance. A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuri...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collision in Glendale

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a collision on Camelback Road in Glendale, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Arizona State University announces it will establish its own medical school amid an ongoing shortag...

Associated Press

ASU to establish medical school as part of wider health initiative

Arizona State University will establish its own medical school amid an ongoing shortage of health care workers across the state.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona to limit construction in parts of metro Phoenix to conserve groundwater