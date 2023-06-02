Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths in Louisiana resurrected

Jun 1, 2023, 5:29 PM

Sen. Fred Mills asks a question to members of The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Servi...

Sen. Fred Mills asks a question to members of The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services during a hearing at the Louisiana State Capitol on Aug. 8, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. Mills, who voted to kill a bill Wednesday, May 24, 2023, that would ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths, is receiving national backlash from conservatives. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amid mounting pressure from Republicans, a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths in Louisiana that was narrowly killed by a legislative committee last week has been resurrected.

In a rare occurrence, the Senate voted to recommit the controversial bill to a different committee, giving it a second chance at life. The measure, which was rejected by the Senate Health & Welfare Committee last week, received statewide and national attention after a Republican cast the tie-breaking vote to kill the bill.

Sen. Fred Mills, the Republican chairman of the Health & Welfare Committee who cast last week’s decisive vote, told his colleagues on the chamber floor Thursday that he opposed reviving the bill, adding that if lawmakers respect the vote of the majority of the committee, they will uphold the decision. But the Senate voted 26-11 — along party lines, with the exception of Mills – to recommit the bill to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to meet Friday afternoon.

The bill has already passed in the House. If the Senate Judiciary Committee advances the bill, it will then move to the full Senate for debate. Upon final passage, the measure would be sent to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who opposes the bill. Edwards has not said whether he would veto it.

“Do what you need to do,” Mills told lawmakers Thursday. “We can talk about the merits of the bill for a long period of time, and I know people are saying that they want (the bill) to be heard on the floor. I do understand that. But I will tell you that this committee did a heck of a job.”

Tensions over the legislation reached a boiling point last week after Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is a GOP gubernatorial candidate this year, and the Republican Party of Louisiana pressured lawmakers to resurrect the proposed gender-affirming care ban and pass it.

Additionally, anti-transgender activists took to social media, including conservative political commentator Matt Walsh, who tweeted to his nearly 2 million followers that Mills would regret his decision and that it is “the biggest mistake of his political career.”

Mills, who sided with Democrats on the committee vote, has repeatedly said he stands by his decision.

“As I have always done in my 16 years as a legislator, I relied on science and data and not political or societal pressures,” Mills, a pharmacist in rural Louisiana, said last week. “I prioritized the value of the physician-patient relationship, I put my trust that the physicians in Louisiana know better that I do regarding how to treat these children, and I decided that this is such a small unique subset of medical needs of the entire population that I should not take away approved and appropriate medicinal options.”

Opponents of Louisiana’s bill argue that gender-affirming care, which is supported by every major medical organization, can be lifesaving for someone with gender dysphoria — distress over gender identity that doesn’t match a person’s assigned sex. Research suggests transgender children and adults are prone to stress, depression and suicidal thoughts. Advocates for the LGBTQ+ community fear that without the care, transgender children could face especially heightened risks.

According to a report by the Louisiana Department of Health, just a few dozen minors received gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers, between 2017 and 2021. This data only factored Medicaid-enrolled youths. Additionally, the report found that there have been no gender-affirming surgeries performed on Medicaid-enrolled minors during that timeframe.

Currently, children in Louisiana need parental permission to receive any gender-affirming health care before they turn 18.

Proponents of the legislation argue that the proposed bans would protect children from life-altering medical procedures until they are mature enough to make such serious decisions.

So far, at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors, and all three of Louisiana’s bordering states have enacted bans or are poised to do so.

The ban in Arkansas, the first state to prohibit such care, has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge. Mississippi’s governor signed a ban into law in February. Texas’ governor has said he will sign a ban that lawmakers have sent him.

United States News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House steps as...

Associated Press

Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden

Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate gave final approval late Thursday to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package.

21 hours ago

This May 26, 2023, photo provided by the Jennifer Schuh shows a Mastodon Tooth in the sand at an Ap...

Associated Press

Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth

APTOS, Calif. (AP) — A woman taking a Memorial Day weekend stroll on a California beach found something unusual sticking out of the sand: a tooth from an ancient mastodon. But then the fossil vanished, and it took a media blitz and a kind-hearted jogger to find it again. Jennifer Schuh found the foot-long (.30-meter) […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Clouds hover over the Oregon Capitol, Jan. 11, 2018, in Salem, Ore. Oregon Senate Democrats ...

Associated Press

Oregon Democrats vote to fine absent senators amid GOP walkout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Senate Democrats plan to start fining their absent colleagues amid a month-long Republican walkout, a move they hope will pressure boycotting lawmakers to return to the chamber as hundreds of bills languish amid the partisan stalemate. In a procedural move Thursday, Democrats voted to fine senators $325 every time their […]

21 hours ago

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Cerem...

Associated Press

Biden says he got ‘sandbagged’ after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation

President Joe Biden quipped that he got “sandbagged” Thursday after he tripped and fell — but was uninjured — while onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge delays first criminal trial in Elijah McClain’s death over objections of prosecutors

DENVER (AP) — A judge agreed Thursday to delay the first criminal trial in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being stopped by police in a Denver suburb, forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative nearly four years ago. Lawyers for the two officers previously scheduled to go […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Sections of a USA Today newspaper are displayed Aug. 5, 2019, in Norwood, Mass. Journalists ...

Associated Press

Journalists to strike June 5 at the largest US newspaper chain

Journalists across the U.S. will walk off their jobs next week at roughly two dozen newsrooms run by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the U.S., their union said Thursday. The mostly one-day strike, which will start June 5, aims to protest Gannett’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media. […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths in Louisiana resurrected