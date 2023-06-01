Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Audit finds National Highway Traffic Safety Administration auto safety defect probes are too slow

Jun 1, 2023, 4:12 PM

FILE - Traffic navigates Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 2018. The National Highway Traf...

FILE - Traffic navigates Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 2018. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the U.S. government agency charged with keeping the roads safe, is slow to investigate automobile safety defects, limiting its ability to handle rapidly changing or severe risks, an audit made public Thursday, June 1, 2023, found. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government agency charged with keeping the roads safe is slow to investigate automobile safety defects, limiting its ability to handle rapidly changing or severe risks, an audit made public Thursday found.

In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation doesn’t have an integrated computer system for its probes, and doesn’t consistently follow its own procedures for making problems a high priority, the audit found.

The Department of Transportation’s Inspector General found that the office has made progress in restructuring and modernizing its data and analysis systems. But weaknesses in meeting its own goals for timely investigations increase possible delays in probing important safety issues, the audit found.

“ODI’s lack of timeliness in completing investigations limits its ability to respond to rapidly evolving or severe risks to motor vehicle safety and ODI’s public accountability,” the audit said.

Messages were left Thursday evening seeking comment from NHTSA.

The agency set timeliness targets for its investigations, but the audit found that in 33 of 35 probes sampled by the inspector general over three years, it missed the targets.

“ODI does not consistently document information used for investigating and identifying potential defects and unsafe motor vehicles or motor vehicle equipment in the agency’s internal and external files,” the audit said. “In addition, ODI does not consistently follow its procedures for issue escalation and lacks guidance for other pre-investigative efforts.”

The audit also faulted the defects investigation office for failing to update public files as an investigation progresses. In many cases, documents aren’t added to the files for several years.

The audit comes as NHTSA is trying to force a Tennessee air bag inflator company to recall 67 million inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers. The agency sent a recall request letter to ARC Automotive Inc. in April, but the company refused the recall in May.

At least two people in the U.S. and Canada have died after the inflators ruptured, and seven more have been hurt.

The Office of Defects Investigation began investigating ARC’s inflators in 2015, but it took nearly eight years for the agency to seek the recall. In 2021, a 40-year-old mother of 10 was killed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula after an ARC inflator exploded in a relatively minor crash.

NHTSA made a tentative determination that ARC’s inflators are defective, and it has ordered the company to say whether it expects more inflators to rupture. ARC has until June 14 to respond. The next step in the process would be for NHTSA to hold a public hearing, and then possibly take the company to court to get a recall order.

United States News

This May 26, 2023, photo provided by the Jennifer Schuh shows a Mastodon Tooth in the sand at an Ap...

Associated Press

Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth

APTOS, Calif. (AP) — A woman taking a Memorial Day weekend stroll on a California beach found something unusual sticking out of the sand: a tooth from an ancient mastodon. But then the fossil vanished, and it took a media blitz and a kind-hearted jogger to find it again. Jennifer Schuh found the foot-long (.30-meter) […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Clouds hover over the Oregon Capitol, Jan. 11, 2018, in Salem, Ore. Oregon Senate Democrats ...

Associated Press

Oregon Democrats vote to fine absent senators amid GOP walkout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Senate Democrats plan to start fining their absent colleagues amid a month-long Republican walkout, a move they hope will pressure boycotting lawmakers to return to the chamber as hundreds of bills languish amid the partisan stalemate. In a procedural move Thursday, Democrats voted to fine senators $325 every time their […]

20 hours ago

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Cerem...

Associated Press

Biden says he got ‘sandbagged’ after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation

President Joe Biden quipped that he got “sandbagged” Thursday after he tripped and fell — but was uninjured — while onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge delays first criminal trial in Elijah McClain’s death over objections of prosecutors

DENVER (AP) — A judge agreed Thursday to delay the first criminal trial in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being stopped by police in a Denver suburb, forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative nearly four years ago. Lawyers for the two officers previously scheduled to go […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Sections of a USA Today newspaper are displayed Aug. 5, 2019, in Norwood, Mass. Journalists ...

Associated Press

Journalists to strike June 5 at the largest US newspaper chain

Journalists across the U.S. will walk off their jobs next week at roughly two dozen newsrooms run by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the U.S., their union said Thursday. The mostly one-day strike, which will start June 5, aims to protest Gannett’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media. […]

20 hours ago

Sen. Fred Mills asks a question to members of The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Servi...

Associated Press

Bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths in Louisiana resurrected

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amid mounting pressure from Republicans, a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths in Louisiana that was narrowly killed by a legislative committee last week has been resurrected. In a rare occurrence, the Senate voted to recommit the controversial bill to a different committee, giving it a second chance […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Audit finds National Highway Traffic Safety Administration auto safety defect probes are too slow