Airbnb sues New York City over restrictions on short-term rentals

Jun 1, 2023, 2:04 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb sued New York City on Thursday over an ordinance that the company says imposes arbitrary restrictions that would greatly reduce the local supply of short-term rentals.

The 2022 ordinance, which the city plans to begin enforcing next month, would require owners to register with the mayor’s office, disclose who else lives in the property, and promise to comply with zoning, construction and maintenance ordinances.

Airbnb said called the restrictions “extreme and oppressive” and a de facto ban against short-term rentals that left the company no choice but to sue.

San Francisco-based Airbnb filed the lawsuit in state court in Manhattan. Three Airbnb hosts filed a companion lawsuit against the city.

The New York restrictions are among many efforts by local communities to regulate short-term rentals without banning them.

Airbnb is based in San Francisco.

