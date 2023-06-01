Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

People with felony convictions can now vote in Minnesota; secretary of state celebrates

Jun 1, 2023, 1:42 PM | Updated: 1:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — At a celebration of Minnesota’s new law that restores voting rights to people who have left prison, Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon registered newly eligible voters Thursday, when the law went into effect.

“It is the largest single act of enfranchisement in over 50 years” for the state, Simon said at Arlington Hills Community Center in St. Paul, where dozens of people wearing purple T-shirts that said “Restore the Vote” clapped and cheered.

The new law allows people with felony convictions to vote as long as they are not currently incarcerated. It expands voting rights to at least 55,000 people in Minnesota, said Simon, the state’s chief election official.

Antonio Williams, a formerly incarcerated person and nonprofit director, spoke at the ceremony before registering himself to vote.

“After spending years registering other people to vote, I will now be able to register myself!” Williams said to a round of spirited applause.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Williams said he spent 14 years in prison for second-degree murder. Since leaving prison in 2020, he has worked as a canvasser on several political campaigns. He also started a nonprofit called Tone Up to help other formerly incarcerated people find housing, jobs and healing

Democratic Rep. Cedric Frazier, of New Hope, championed the legislation in the House and spoke at the celebration. He said Democratic lawmakers decided early in the session that passing this law would be a top priority.

“Because what we know is, strong and enduring democracies — they allow for the voices of the people to be heard,” Frazier said.

passed a long list of legislative priorities that the previous Senate Republican majority had blocked.

Supporters of the new law have said it restores rights to people whom the courts have found safe to release and those people are already working, raising families and paying taxes in the community. Opponents have said the new law is not tough enough on people who have committed crimes.

Twenty-two other states restore voting rights when people with felony convictions leave prison, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. That includes Republican-controlled North Dakota, Indiana and Utah.

In some places — including Maine, Vermont and the District of Columbia — people with felony convictions can vote while they’re still in prison.

Restoring the voting rights of former felons drew national attention after Florida lawmakers weakened a voter-approved constitutional amendment and after a new election police unit championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrested 20 former felons. Several of them said they were confused by the arrests because they had been allowed to register to vote.

Attempts like those to discourage ex-felons from voting appear to be an outlier among the states, even as some Republican-led states continue to restrict voting access in other ways.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

United States News

FILE - Armie Hammer appears at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2018....

Associated Press

Armie Hammer avoids charges after sex assault investigation, says ‘name has been cleared’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Armie Hammer will not be charged after a long investigation of a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017, Los Angeles prosecutors said. Hammer said on Instagram after a long public silence that “I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my […]

14 hours ago

The 11 finalists for the Scripps National Spelling Bee pose for a picture after the day's competiti...

Associated Press

Top speller in English to be crowned at Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to crown a champion, with 11 finalists gathering Thursday night in a convention center ballroom outside Washington to demonstrate their mastery of Merriam-Webster’s Unabridged dictionary. The bee has undergone many changes as a result of which wiped it out a year later. But […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Enforcing minor crimes returns ‘accountability’ to Baltimore, new top prosecutor says

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor announced Thursday a new program that allows police to issue citations for minor crimes such as loitering, drug possession and public urination — a significant shift from the more progressive policies of his predecessor, who declined to prosecute such cases. The contrasting approaches exemplify an ongoing nationwide debate between […]

14 hours ago

Billy Joel speaks at a news conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New Y...

Associated Press

Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel is finally moving out of his monthly perch at Madison Square Garden. The singer-songwriter says he will conclude his residency in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance at the venue. “It’s hard to believe we’ve been able to do this for 10 years,” Joel said at a news […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Man convicted for 4th time of sending threats to officials, journalists

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man with a history of writing threats to public officials, including a U.S. president and a Supreme Court justice, has been convicted for a fourth time after prosecutors say he mailed more than 100 additional threatening letters. Garrett Santillo, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a […]

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Cerem...

Associated Press

Biden trips and falls on stage at Air Force graduation; White House says he’s ‘fine’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation Thursday and the White House said he was “fine” after tripping over a sandbag. Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes, and turned to […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

People with felony convictions can now vote in Minnesota; secretary of state celebrates