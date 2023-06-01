Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man convicted for 4th time of sending threats to officials, journalists

Jun 1, 2023, 1:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man with a history of writing threats to public officials, including a U.S. president and a Supreme Court justice, has been convicted for a fourth time after prosecutors say he mailed more than 100 additional threatening letters.

Garrett Santillo, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a single count of mailing threatening communications to a United States judge.

Prosecutors say that between December 2021 and June 2022, Santillo who lived in both Florida and Hamden, Connecticut, mailed letters to politicians, journalists, and judges, including a U.S. Supreme Court justice, that included threats such as, “You will die. You will all be killed.”

Many of the letters to journalists mentioned their coverage of race-related issues, prosecutors said.

Santillo’s convictions for sending threats date back to 2003, prosecutors said. He served five years of probation after a similar conviction in 2016.

When authorities searched his home in Florida in 2014, they found several handwritten letters, including one to President Barack Obama in which he threatened to kill the president, according to court documents.

His attorneys have argued Santillo suffers from mental health and cognitive issues.

A sentencing date is not scheduled. Santillo has been free on a $100,000 bond since his arrest on July 6, 2022.

Under a plea agreement a judge is expected to impose a sentence of between 27 and 33 months in prison. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

United States News

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Cerem...

Associated Press

Biden trips and falls on stage at Air Force graduation; White House says he’s ‘fine’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation Thursday and the White House said he was “fine” after tripping over a sandbag. Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes, and turned to […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Voter ID bill passes, despite filibuster by lawmaker who led voter referendum requiring it

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Thursday to comply with a voter ID requirement mandated by voters in November, with the lone vote against it coming from the lawmaker who led the effort to have it placed on the ballot. The 41-1 vote came on the last day of the 2023 legislative […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

$63M verdict against Miami commissioner accused of political retaliation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal jury in Florida awarded $63.5 million on Thursday to a pair of businessmen who claimed a city of Miami commissioner used his office to harass them after they supported the commissioner’s political opponent. Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo was found civilly liable in Fort Lauderdale federal court of […]

13 hours ago

FILE — Jim Simons, a businessman and founder of Math for America, poses at his New York office, D...

Associated Press

Stony Brook University gets $500 million from hedge fund founder who taught math there

NEW YORK (AP) — Stony Brook University, a part of the public State University of New York system, will receive $500 million from a philanthropic foundation started by a hedge fund billionaire who once taught math there, the foundation announced Thursday. The gift from the Simons Foundation will be delivered to Stony Brook over seven […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to assaulting Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in DC apartment building

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in the elevator of her Washington apartment building in February, according to court records. Kendrid Khalil Hamlin pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a member of Congress and assaulting law enforcement officers, according to the court docket. Hamlin was […]

13 hours ago

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber at the Capitol in Washing...

Associated Press

Underestimated McCarthy emerges from debt deal empowered as speaker, still threatened by far right

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is nothing if not a political survivor. Underestimated from the start, the Republican who cruised around his California hometown of Bakersfield and stumbled into a career in Congress was never taken too seriously by the Washington establishment. With overwhelming to seal the deal. “You still ask the same […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Man convicted for 4th time of sending threats to officials, journalists