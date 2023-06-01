Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Arizona State University to create a medical school in response to doctors, nurses shortage

Jun 1, 2023, 12:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University will establish its own medical school amid an ongoing shortage of health care workers across the state.

University President Michael Crow and the Arizona Board of Regents announced the plans for school, to be called ASU Health, at a meeting Thursday morning in Tempe.

“One of our problems relative to outcomes is bringing the public along with us,” Crow said. “ASU Health is a learning health ecosystem designed to accelerate and grow our health related efforts in response to Arizona’s current and future health care needs.”

The school will be in Maricopa County.

The planned school is part of a wider initiative, AZ Healthy Tomorrow, that involves the state’s other major public universities, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

The board has earmarked $30 million toward the initiative.

The initiative’s goals include getting Arizona to reach the national average of doctors and nurses per capita and improving health care access for all residents.

ASU officials say the medical school will be funded with private investors, philanthropy, public investment and ASU’s own revenue.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Arizona governor urging Biden to designate tribally proposed monument at Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging President Joe Biden to use the Antiquities Act to designate the tribally proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. In a letter dated Tuesday, Hobbs told Biden that she is committed to preserving cultural and natural treasures throughout Arizona and said the Grand Canyon […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Suspect’s dislike for drugs, homelessness may have led to shootings that killed 4 in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A man’s anger over drug abuse drove him to fatally shoot four men and wound a woman in a 12-hour crime spree in metro Phoenix, authorities said. Iren Byers, 20, was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, Mesa police […]

3 days ago

FILE - A large homeless encampment sits in Phoenix, on Aug. 5, 2020. The city is wrangling with two...

Associated Press

Phoenix faces dueling lawsuits over homeless crisis as advocates scramble for more shelter

Phoenix is facing dueling lawsuits as it tries to manage a crisis of homelessness that has converted its downtown into a tent city housing hundreds of people as summer temperatures soar.

7 days ago

Headshot of Samual Bateman, an Arizona polygamous sect leader accused of taking more than 20 wives,...

Associated Press

Prosecutors widen child sex abuse case in polygamous sect

A polygamous sect leader and some of his followers have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to travel across Arizona state lines and get “wives” for him.

8 days ago

Associated Press

Indiana woman dies while trying to hike from Grand Canyon rim to river in a day

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana woman died earlier this month while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park. The National Park Service said Wednesday the 36-year-old from Westfield died May 14 while trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day. She was found unconscious on the […]

9 days ago

Associated Press

Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys general across the U.S. joined in a lawsuit against a telecommunications company accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do Not Call Registry. The 141-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix against Avid Telecom, its owner Michael D. Lansky and company […]

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Arizona State University to create a medical school in response to doctors, nurses shortage