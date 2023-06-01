PHOENIX – After a slow start with the holiday weekend, you may be struggling to get up to date on this week’s news.

Check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup podcast for all the biggest stories in the state, on your time, from a Valley point of view.

Here’s a little of what we covered this week:

Cleanup continues at the Zone

KTAR got a firsthand look at the second cleanup effort at the downtown Phoenix homeless encampment known as the Zone.

On Wednesday, city of Phoenix staff and nonprofit groups worked to clear out 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets.

Leaders at the site called the cleanup a success and said resources were available for any unhoused person who needed them.

Phoenix City Council unanimously passes homelessness agenda items worth more than $25 million

The Phoenix City Council voted to fund three agenda items in Wednesday’s meeting.

The total funding is worth more than $25 million and partially comes from federal partners.

The three items tackle homelessness from a variety of angles, including support seniors and low-income households before they become homeless.

