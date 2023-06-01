Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Zone cleanup continues, Phoenix ups homelessness funding

Jun 1, 2023, 11:59 AM

(KTAR News Photo/Shira Tanzer)...

(KTAR News Photo/Shira Tanzer)

(KTAR News Photo/Shira Tanzer)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – After a slow start with the holiday weekend, you may be struggling to get up to date on this week’s news.

Check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup podcast for all the biggest stories in the state, on your time, from a Valley point of view.

Here’s a little of what we covered this week:

Cleanup continues at the Zone

KTAR got a firsthand look at the second cleanup effort at the downtown Phoenix homeless encampment known as the Zone.

On Wednesday, city of Phoenix staff and nonprofit groups worked to clear out 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets.

Leaders at the site called the cleanup a success and said resources were available for any unhoused person who needed them.

Phoenix City Council unanimously passes homelessness agenda items worth more than $25 million

The Phoenix City Council voted to fund three agenda items in Wednesday’s meeting.

The total funding is worth more than $25 million and partially comes from federal partners.

The three items tackle homelessness from a variety of angles, including support seniors and low-income households before they become homeless.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Booking photo of Ma’Kiah Coleman and image of a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport security...

KTAR.com

Woman who allegedly assaulted Phoenix airport security over apple juice indicted

A Glendale woman who reportedly assaulted Phoenix airport security agents who stopped her from taking apple juice through a checkpoint was indicted on federal charges.

12 hours ago

Photos of the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, Arizona, and a person suspected of breaking in and...

Kevin Stone

Intruder breaks into historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, causes $90,000 in damage

Authorities are searching for an intruder who broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix recently and caused $90,000 in damage.

12 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@MesaFireDept)...

KTAR.com

Mulch fire contained, but haze, odor wafts across Valley skies

The haze and burning odor that blanketed parts of the Phoenix area Thursday is the remnant of an East Valley mulch fire, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Illegal fireworks may have been cause of Glendale house fire

Illegal fireworks may be to blame for a house fire in Glendale early Thursday that injured a firefighter and displaced a family.

12 hours ago

A Paradise Valley, Arizona, estate known as Casa Oso Negro, which was originally listed for $20 mil...

Kevin Stone

Luxurious Paradise Valley estate originally listed for $20M will be sold at auction

An exquisite Paradise Valley estate that was originally listed for $20 million will be sold at auction this month.

12 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)...

Brandon Gray

Mayor Gallego, city council votes to leave Phoenix’s Colorado River entitlement in Lake Mead

Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to leave up to 150,000 acre-feet of the city's Colorado River entitlement in Lake Mead over the next three years.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Arizona’s News Roundup: Zone cleanup continues, Phoenix ups homelessness funding