Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Baseball legend Steve Garvey considering US Senate bid in California, energizing beleaguered GOP

Jun 1, 2023, 11:32 AM

FILE - Former San Diego Padres Steve Garvey waves to fans before a baseball game against the St. Lo...

FILE - Former San Diego Padres Steve Garvey waves to fans before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 29, 2019, in San Diego. Garvey, who played in Los Angeles and San Diego, is considering entering California's 2024 U.S. Senate race as a Republican. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — You’d have to go back a generation — to 1988 — to find the last time a Republican candidate won a U.S. Senate race in heavily Democratic California. This time, the party might get an MVP on the ballot.

Baseball legend Steve Garvey, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, is meeting with voters and senior GOP officials as he weighs a potential 2024 Senate bid in a race that already has several prominent Democratic contenders in the field. He appeared at a recent fundraiser for Republican Rep. Michelle Steel in Orange County, where he signed baseballs and talked about his potential candidacy.

“He is seriously considering entering the race,” said veteran consultant Andy Gharakhani, who is advising Garvey.

The 74-year-old Garvey had an 18-year major league career. He was National League MVP in 1974 and retired from baseball in 1987.

Garvey has flirted with the possibility of entering politics before, including after his retirement from baseball, when he teased a possible U.S. Senate run but never became a candidate.

“I have been approached to run for office and am exploring that. No announcement is imminent,” Garvey said in a statement released by a Dodgers team spokesperson.

Garvey’s candidacy would reorder a growing field that already includes Democratic Reps. Dianne Feinstein, who has announced she is not seeking another term.

Still, even with his celebrity sparkle, Garvey would enter the race as an underdog. Democrats hold every statewide office and dominate the legislative and congressional delegations. Republicans — who are outnumbered about 2-to-1 by Democratic voters in the state — have struggled for years to find candidates for top offices.

In the state’s last two U.S. Senate races, GOP candidates performed so poorly in the primary elections that only Democrats advanced to the November ballot. Garvey’s candidacy could give the GOP a chance to make the November election, potentially lifting party turnout and also helping down-ballot GOP candidates.

“I think Steve Garvey would be one of the most interesting and dynamic candidates for a statewide office Republicans have had in decades,” said Republican National Committeeman Shawn Steel, who is married to the congresswoman.

“He’s good on the stump … and he reminds me of a Reagan-esque approach,” Steel added, referring to former Republican President Ronald Reagan, another Californian.

___

AP Writer Beth Harris contributed.

United States News

Associated Press

Summerlike heat across Great Lakes region forces school closings

DETROIT (AP) — The calendar says it’s still spring, but for parts of the Great Lakes region, hot summerlike temperatures already have arrived forcing some schools to close or shift students to remote learning. Detroit Public Schools Community District began closing its more than 100 schools three hours earlier Thursday and will do the same […]

15 hours ago

Rubble lies in a pile outside The Davenport on Main Street in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday, May 29, 2...

Associated Press

A timeline of concerns raised about Iowa apartment building, months before it partially collapsed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — City documents released Wednesday show engineers and city officials visited a Davenport building nearly a dozen times in the months before it partially collapsed on Sunday. The most recent engineer’s report came out just days before the building crumbled, suggesting the west wall appeared “ready to fall imminently.” Here’s a timeline […]

15 hours ago

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, l...

Associated Press

Federal government orders desegregation in 32 Mississippi schools

LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — Federal courts have issued desegregation orders for 32 school districts in Mississippi, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division’s assistant attorney general said Thursday. The desegregation orders fit into a broader body of civil rights work launched in Mississippi that is examining jails, police departments and hate crimes in the […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the M...

Associated Press

Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulted her in 1969

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 sued him Thursday under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino, 80, says she was an actress and […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 p.m. advisory that the storm had sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was located about 305 miles (490 kilometers) west-northwest […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Airbnb sues New York City over restrictions on short-term rentals

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb sued New York City on Thursday over an ordinance that the company says imposes arbitrary restrictions that would greatly reduce the local supply of short-term rentals. The 2022 ordinance, which the city plans to begin enforcing next month, would require owners to register with the mayor’s office, disclose who else […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Baseball legend Steve Garvey considering US Senate bid in California, energizing beleaguered GOP