Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Charges dropped against man who served 21 years in prison for deaths of 2 Michigan hunters

Jun 1, 2023, 11:30 AM

This photo provided by David Moran shows Jeff Titus, center, who was released from a prison in Cold...

This photo provided by David Moran shows Jeff Titus, center, who was released from a prison in Coldwater, Mich., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, after nearly 21 years. Reporting by Jacinda Davis, left, of the TV network Investigation Discovery, and Susan Simpson, right, of the podcast “Undisclosed,” played an important role in the discovery of new evidence suggesting an Ohio man might have killed two hunters in 1990. (David Moran via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(David Moran via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors dropped murder charges Thursday against a man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the fatal shooting of two Michigan hunters.

Jeff Titus was released from prison in February when authorities acknowledged that critical information about another suspect — an Ohio serial killer — was never shared with his trial lawyer in 2002.

After reviewing the case for three months, Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting said Titus will not face a new trial.

“This is the right thing to do,” Getting told reporters.

At the same news conference, Titus, 71, said he’s “truly innocent.”

“You can put me on the rack, the truth serum, whatever. I did not do it. … I did not shoot those people,” Titus said.

Doug Estes and Jim Bennett were fatally shot near Titus’ rural property in 1990. Titus was cleared as a suspect — he had been hunting deer 27 miles (43 kilometers) away — but murder charges were filed against him 12 years later, after a new team of investigators had reopened the case.

There was no physical evidence against Titus. Prosecutors portrayed him as a hothead who didn’t like trespassers.

The Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school was working to get Titus’ convictions overturned when a dusty 30-page file from the original investigation was discovered at the sheriff’s office. It was a blockbuster: It referred to an alternate suspect, Thomas Dillon of Magnolia, Ohio.

That information was never shared with Titus’ trial lawyer, a fundamental violation.

Jacinda Davis, at the TV network Investigation Discovery, and Susan Simpson, through the p odcast “Undisclosed,” had raised doubts about Titus’ guilt and aired questions about Dillon’s possible role.

Simpson saw the Dillon file at the sheriff’s office and informed the Innocence Clinic.

Getting, who was not the prosecutor when Titus was charged, said the trial was deeply flawed and key people who testified in 2002 now are deceased.

“I don’t know who ultimately murdered Mr. Estes and Mr. Bennett,” Getting said. “But I can say with 100% absolute certainty that moving forward with a trial now against Mr. Titus would be absolutely lacking the fundamental fairness that our constitution requires.”

Dillon died in prison in 2011. He was arrested in 1993 and ultimately pleaded guilty to killing five people in Ohio who had been hunting, fishing or jogging, from 1989 to 1992.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

Associated Press

Summerlike heat across Great Lakes region forces school closings

DETROIT (AP) — The calendar says it’s still spring, but for parts of the Great Lakes region, hot summerlike temperatures already have arrived forcing some schools to close or shift students to remote learning. Detroit Public Schools Community District began closing its more than 100 schools three hours earlier Thursday and will do the same […]

15 hours ago

Rubble lies in a pile outside The Davenport on Main Street in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday, May 29, 2...

Associated Press

A timeline of concerns raised about Iowa apartment building, months before it partially collapsed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — City documents released Wednesday show engineers and city officials visited a Davenport building nearly a dozen times in the months before it partially collapsed on Sunday. The most recent engineer’s report came out just days before the building crumbled, suggesting the west wall appeared “ready to fall imminently.” Here’s a timeline […]

15 hours ago

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, l...

Associated Press

Federal government orders desegregation in 32 Mississippi schools

LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — Federal courts have issued desegregation orders for 32 school districts in Mississippi, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division’s assistant attorney general said Thursday. The desegregation orders fit into a broader body of civil rights work launched in Mississippi that is examining jails, police departments and hate crimes in the […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the M...

Associated Press

Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulted her in 1969

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 sued him Thursday under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino, 80, says she was an actress and […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 p.m. advisory that the storm had sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was located about 305 miles (490 kilometers) west-northwest […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Airbnb sues New York City over restrictions on short-term rentals

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb sued New York City on Thursday over an ordinance that the company says imposes arbitrary restrictions that would greatly reduce the local supply of short-term rentals. The 2022 ordinance, which the city plans to begin enforcing next month, would require owners to register with the mayor’s office, disclose who else […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Charges dropped against man who served 21 years in prison for deaths of 2 Michigan hunters