Lawyer arrested in connection with sexual assaults in Boston 15 years ago waives extradition

Jun 1, 2023, 10:49 AM

Associated Press

BY


JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man suspected in a series of sexual assaults in Boston that took place about 15 years ago agreed to waive extradition back to Massachusetts during his initial court appearance.

Matthew J. Nilo, 35, who is a lawyer, was arrested Tuesday at his Weehawken home and briefly appeared Thursday in state Superior Court in Jersey City. Jeff Garrigan, the attorney representing him at the hearing, told WABC-TV in New York that Nilo would plead not guilty and fight the charges.

Nilo is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping and single counts of assault with attempt to rape and indecent assault and battery in connection with the assaults in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood in 2007 and 2008. Nilo lived in Boston at the time, authorities have said.

It was not immediately clear when Nilo would be brought back to Massachusetts or when his next court hearing would be held.

Nilo was identified as a suspect with the help of forensic genetic genealogy, which combines DNA analysis with publicly accessible genealogy research and historical records, authorities have said.

