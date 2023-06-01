Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Biden tells US Air Force Academy graduates their leadership needed in increasingly confusing world

Jun 1, 2023, 10:44 AM

President Joe Biden arrives to the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falc...

President Joe Biden arrives to the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday thanked U.S. Air Force Academy graduates for choosing “service over self” but said they now have the “great privilege” of leading in a world that will only get more confusing in the years to come.

“Graduates, you made a noble choice to lead a life of service,” Biden told more than 900 cadets in remarks on the sun-splashed field at Falcon Stadium in Colorado. “Now you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility. Leadership, yeah leadership.”

“In the years ahead, your airmen and guardians are going to look to you for guidance and inspiration because the world is going to get more confusing,” he added. “They’ll put their trust in you. You, in turn, must strive to always be worthy of their confidence.”

Biden said they will need the qualities of resilience, creativity, endurance and commitment that they learned during their four years of training at the academy — learning that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic — to deal with a range of global challenges. He said that ranged from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and America’s rivalry with China “to a whole hell of a lot in between.”

He also cited the threat of climate change and the growing use of artificial intelligence.

“Never forget the sacred oath you swear, and the mission you serve is something far, far greater than any person or president,” Biden said. “It’s our Constitution, it’s our country and it’s our enduring American values.”

More than 900 academy graduates will become second lieutenants in either the Air Force or Space Force. Biden said it was the most diverse in the academy’s history and he called on the graduates to “root out the scourge of sexual assault and harassment in the military.”

The ceremony was to be capped by an aerial salute to the graduates by the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, flying over Falcon Stadium. Biden met with some of the pilots on Wednesday after he arrived at Peterson Space Force Base.

United States News

Associated Press

Trinidad’s Francis elected next leader of UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Trinidad and Tobago’s Ambassador Dennis Francis was elected Thursday as the next president of the U.N. General Assembly, the 193-member world body that has been at the forefront of the United Nations’ condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is a key venue for all countries to tackle urgent issues from […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on May 20,...

Associated Press

Technical issues cause delays for Spirit, Air Canada

Spirit Airlines and Air Canada are dealing with technical issues on Thursday that have delayed some of the airlines’ flights. Spirit said in its initial tweet that the technical issue they were dealing with impacted their website, app and airport kiosks. A tweet around noon EDT said that the network issue between third party services […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, leaves federal court in Washington, Jan. 23, 2023. Minuta,...

Associated Press

Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets more than 4 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Thursday to more than four years in prison. Roberto Minuta, who was seen on video guarding Stone hours before the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis man gets 30 years for fatal 2020 shooting of mail carrier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Idaho Attorney General candidate Rep. Raul Labrador speaks during the Idaho Republican Party...

Associated Press

Families sue to block Idaho law barring gender-affirming care for minors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The families of two transgender teenagers filed a lawsuit Thursday to block enforcement of Idaho’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. The ban, which was signed into law in April and scheduled to take effect in January 2024, violates the federal constitutional guarantee of equal protection for the teens and […]

11 hours ago

Remnants of police tape dangle from the railing outside a home following a shooting in Lebanon, Pa....

Associated Press

Adult and teen charged in Pennsylvania shooting that killed 2 young boys, man

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — Two young boys were playing with kittens in their backyard when shots rang out at a home in eastern Pennsylvania, killing both children and a young man who was the apparent target, authorities said Thursday. An adult and a teen have been charged in the shooting, and police are seeking a […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Biden tells US Air Force Academy graduates their leadership needed in increasingly confusing world