PHOENIX – A Glendale woman who reportedly assaulted Phoenix airport security agents who stopped her from taking apple juice through a checkpoint was indicted on federal charges and could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted, authorities said Thursday.

Ma’Kiah Cherae Coleman, 19, was charged with three counts of assault on Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers and three counts of interference with airport security screening personnel in the May 17 indictment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Prosecutors say Coleman attacked three TSA officers in Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 25 around 6 a.m.

TSA officials said two of their officers suffered undisclosed injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment before being released.

According to ABC15, Coleman allegedly became upset after being told she couldn’t take her apple juice through the checkpoint.

Each count of assault on a federal officer with bodily injury carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release. Each count of assault on a federal officer during the commission of another felony is punishable by up to eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.