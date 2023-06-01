Phoenix Fan Fusion returning to the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — Pop culture convention Phoenix Fan Fusion takes place this weekend, bringing Valley enthusiasts together to meet creators and each other.

The three-day event is taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center at Third and Monroe streets.

Phoenix Fan Fusion will be spread across four floors and is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Memberships are required to attend the event and start at $50 for single-day tickets.

Costumes, cosplay and props are encouraged, but guests should check the list of prohibited items before attending.

Guests will find over 600 vendors, celebrity actors, comic book creators and cosplay guests on the lower level.

The gaming hall can be found on the ground floor, bringing e-console, tabletop and board games. More events and workshops will take place on the second floor, and most celebrity panels will be on the third floor.

A full schedule of events, parking and eating options can be found on the Phoenix Fan Fusion website.

Visitors are encouraged to look at program guides available on-site to explore over 30 events taking place every hour, such as panels, workshops, contests and how-to’s.

Guests interested in staying after hours can attend the anime rave Friday at 9 p.m. or post-event party on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Phoenix Fan Fusion was originally founded in 2002 as Phoenix Cactus Comicon.

