Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Federal appeals court halts EPA effort to impose air pollution plan in Missouri

Jun 1, 2023, 8:45 AM

FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas Ci...

FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021. A federal appeals court has put Environmental Protection Agency regulations on hold Friday, May 26, 2023, aimed at reducing air pollution in Missouri, drawing criticism from environmentalists but praise from the state's attorney general who called the proposal “unconstitutional overreach.” (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A federal appeals court has put on hold an Environmental Protection Agency regulation aimed at reducing air pollution in Missouri, drawing criticism from environmentalists but praise from the state’s attorney general who called the proposal “unconstitutional overreach.”

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Wednesday that the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week granted his request for a stay, preventing the EPA from imposing the regulation until the appeals process plays out. It was not immediately clear if the EPA would appeal. A message left Thursday with a spokesperson was not immediately returned.

At issue is a “good neighbor” provision of the Clean Air Act which requires states to submit a plan detailing how they will address air pollution from sources like power plants and industrial facilities that can drift to neighboring states. The EPA deemed Missouri’s proposal inadequate and in March finalized its plan for the Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

“The court has thankfully put on hold the attempt by Biden’s EPA to unlawfully expand the federal government’s authority, displace Missouri’s ability to set our own energy policy, and force Missouri consumers to pay higher prices,” Bailey said in a news release. “We will always stand in the gap to protect Missourians against the federal government’s unconstitutional overreach.”

Jenn DeRose, Missouri campaign representative for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign, noted that St. Louis is in the midst of several straight days with dangerously high ozone levels. Meanwhile, DeRose said, Bailey “took to Twitter to celebrate this disastrous decision as the children in our community had to start their summer with a higher risk of coughing, asthma attacks, and chest pain.”

The appeals court issued its ruling without comment.

United States News

FILE - Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, is mobbed by reporters as she arrives in the courtroo...

Associated Press

Heather Mack, convicted in mother’s murder in Bali, plans to plead guilty in US, attorney says

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman facing federal conspiracy charges in the 2014 killing of her mother during a luxury vacation in Bali plans to plead guilty, her attorney said Thursday. The details of any plea agreement or potential penalties under discussion by Heather Mack and U.S. prosecutors remain unclear. Her attorney, Michael Leonard, said […]

12 hours ago

In this courtroom sketch, Robert Bowers, the suspect in the 2018 synagogue massacre, is on trial in...

Associated Press

Rabbi recounts fear and heroism during deadliest antisemitic attack in US history

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rabbi Jonathan Perlman took the witness stand Thursday wearing the yarmulke he had on the day a gunman burst into his Pittsburgh synagogue during Sabbath services and began shooting anyone he could find. The skullcap Jews wear as a reminder of God’s presence fell off during the Oct. 27, 2018, attack on […]

12 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the graduation ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy cla...

Associated Press

New federal proposal aims to stop racial bias in formulas used to value homes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that federal agencies are taking new steps to stop racial discrimination in appraising home values by proposing a rule intended to ensure that the automated formulas used to price housing are fair. “Everyone should be able to take full advantage of their aspiration and dream of […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Former San Diego Padres Steve Garvey waves to fans before a baseball game against the St. Lo...

Associated Press

Baseball legend Steve Garvey considering US Senate bid in California, energizing beleaguered GOP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — You’d have to go back a generation — to 1988 — to find the last time a Republican candidate won a U.S. Senate race in heavily Democratic California. This time, the party might get an MVP on the ballot. Baseball legend Steve Garvey, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico imposes oil and gas moratorium on state land near schools

COUNSELOR, N.M. (AP) — Members of the Navajo community have complained to Samuel Sage for years about the noise and vibrations that rattle their homes. They tell him about the dust kicked up by heavy trucks traveling the surrounding dirt roads and the smells that come from some of the oil and natural gas wells […]

12 hours ago

This photo provided by David Moran shows Jeff Titus, center, who was released from a prison in Cold...

Associated Press

Charges dropped against man who served 21 years in prison for deaths of 2 Michigan hunters

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors dropped murder charges Thursday against a man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the fatal shooting of two Michigan hunters. Jeff Titus was released from prison in February when authorities acknowledged that critical information about another suspect — an Ohio serial killer — was never shared with his trial […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Federal appeals court halts EPA effort to impose air pollution plan in Missouri