PHOENIX – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix recently and caused $90,000 in damage.

The intruder was identified on Friday a 46-year-old Matthew Anderson, who was booked into Maricopa County Jail.

The subject broke into the high-profile landmark on Van Buren Street west of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway around 1:45 p.m. on May 20 and damaged the basement doors and an exhibit, according to a Silent Witness flyer.

Anderson removed a fire extinguisher before leaving and heading south toward Washington Street.

It was the second incident at the site in recent weeks.

The wedding cake-like structure known as Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was built atop a hill by Alessio Carraro in 1928.

It originally was meant to be a hotel, but it was never used for that purpose. E.A. and Della Tovrea purchased the property in 1931. E.A. died within a year, but Della lived there until her death in 1969.

The city of Phoenix bought the 44-acre site in 1993 with bond sales approved by voters. The nonprofit Tovrea Carraro Society manages the castle, which opened for public tours in 2012.

Tour slots are limited, with lotteries held twice a year for the opportunity to purchase tickets. Signups for fall tour lottery started Thursday and will remain open until June 15.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.