Illegal fireworks may have been cause of Glendale house fire

Jun 1, 2023, 6:53 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

(Twitter Photo/@GlendaleFire) (Twitter Photo/@GlendaleFire) (Twitter Photo/@GlendaleFire) (Twitter Photo/@GlendaleFire) (Twitter Photo/@GlendaleFire)

PHOENIX — Illegal aerial fireworks may be to blame for a house fire in Glendale early Thursday that sent a firefighter to the hospital and displaced a family, authorities said.

Debris ignited in the backyard and spread to the attic of the home, which was packed with personal property and made fighting the fire difficult, the Glendale Fire Department said.

The fire broke out overnight at a house near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, according to ABC15.

Five people were displaced, as well as a dog and a large turtle.

One Glendale firefighter was taken to a hospital for a heat-related illness and is expected to make a quick recovery.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, although fireworks found across the street along with windy conditions remain as possible causes, officials said.

Glendale and Phoenix fire personnel responded to the blaze.

