PHOENIX — A man was arrested Wednesday after an incident involving homeless outreach workers in “The Zone” homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix.

Officials said the incident happened toward the mid-afternoon when the city and its partners were working to offer every person on 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets an indoor shelter or treatment bed, according to a joint statement from the Phoenix Police Department and the Office of Homeless Solutions.

One of the people the team engaged is accused of threatening an outreach worker.

When asked to come out of his tent, he held a knife in his hand and refused to come out.

Police officers and Crisis Intervention Team Officers attempted to get the man to comply and come out of his tent.

When he refused orders, officers used a chemical irritant to get him to come out of the tent and he was taken into custody, according to the statement.

The man was arrested for threatening and misdemeanor trespassing on state land with clearly posted no trespassing signs and will be booked into jail.

The Office of Homeless Solutions is storing his belongings and will continue to work with him to get the resources to help end his homelessness, according to the statement.

Out of 43 people engaged, 32 accepted services.

