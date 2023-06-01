Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UN chief implicitly criticizes Cambodia’s upcoming elections after top opposition party ban

May 31, 2023, 6:41 PM

FILE - U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office...

FILE - U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office in the capital Nairobi, Kenya on , May 3, 2023. Guterres implicitly criticized Cambodia’s upcoming elections Wednesday, May 31, 2023 for failing to be inclusive, after the top opposition party was not allowed to register. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Khalil Senosi, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres implicitly criticized Cambodia’s upcoming elections Wednesday for failing to be inclusive, after the top opposition party was not allowed to register.

The Candlelight Party would have been the sole credible challenger to the governing Cambodian People’s Party in the July elections, but the country’s Constitutional Council last week refused to overturn a ban on its registration in a decision that cannot be appealed.

“The secretary-general reiterates that inclusive elections, in which a plurality of views and voter choices is represented, are important to engender confidence in the electoral process and underpin the ability of Cambodia’s people to exercise their democratic rights,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“As (Guterres) said during his visit to Cambodia last year, it is vital that civic space be open, for human rights defenders to be protected, and for civil society to play a wider role in society, all of which remain critical in preserving Cambodia’s substantial development gains and consolidation of peace,” Dujarric said.

He said: “The secretary-general reaffirms the commitment of the U.N. to support a peaceful and democratic Cambodia that fully respects the human rights of all its citizens.”

The entrenched Cambodian People’s Party has held an iron grip on power for decades and controls almost every level of government. Prime Minister Hun Sen, an authoritarian ruler in a nominally democratic state, has held his position for 38 years.

The absence of the Candlelight Party leaves only Hun Sen’s party, its allies and small parties that lack a national presence to contest the July 23 elections for the 125 members of the National Assembly.

Hun Sen’s eldest son, army chief Hun Manet, is widely expected to replace his father as prime minister after the polls.

Before the Constitutional Council ruling, U.N. independent human rights investigators including Vitit Muntarbhorn, the investigator on Cambodian rights, expressed alarm at “the restrictions imposed on the right of political parties to participate in elections,” citing the election committee’s May 16 refusal to register the Candlelight Party.

After the Constitutional Council refused to overturn the election committee’s decision, the U.S. State Department said it would not send official observers to witness the elections.

“Contrived legal actions, threats, harassment, and politically motivated criminal charges targeting opposition parties, independent media, and civil society undermine Cambodia’s international commitments to develop as a multiparty democracy” spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The Candlelight Party is the unofficial successor to the Cambodia National Rescue Party, which had posed a serious challenge to Hun Sen’s party before being dissolved by a controversial court ruling before the 2018 elections.

Hun Sen’s party then swept those elections, winning all the seats in the National Assembly. Western nations declared the 2018 election was neither free nor fair, and imposed mild economic sanctions in response.

Most prominent opposition politicians are now in self-imposed exile to avoid being jailed on various charges they say are trumped up and unfair.

United States News

FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a dreamer from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists to ra...

Associated Press

Revised DACA program to be debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it

HOUSTON (AP) — A revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children is set to be debated Thursday before a federal judge who previously ruled the program illegal. Attorneys representing the nine states that have sued to end the Deferred Action […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court case that lega...

Associated Press

LGBTQ+ Pride month kicks off with protests, parades, parties

NEW YORK (AP) — The start of June marks the beginning of Pride month around the U.S. and some parts of the world, a season to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ communities and to protest against recent attacks on hard-won civil rights gains. This year’s Pride takes place in a contentious political climate […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

After sailing though House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veering away from a default crisis, the House overwhelmingly approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, sending the deal that President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated to the Senate for swift passage in a matter of days, before a fast-approaching deadline. The hard-fought compromise pleased few, but lawmakers assessed […]

22 hours ago

FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magi...

Associated Press

LGBTQ+ people flock to Florida for Gay Days festival

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ people are flocking to central Florida this weekend to go on theme park rides, mingle with costumed performers, dance at all-night parties and lounge poolside at hotels during Gay Days, a decades-long tradition. Even though Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers have championed a slew of […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Sections of pipe are lined off of Cove Hollow Road in Elliston, in Montgomery County, Va., o...

Associated Press

Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their debt ceiling deal, instead settling for limited changes that could simplify some project reviews. The final legislation, approved late Wednesday by the House, […]

22 hours ago

FILE - A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building on May 4, 2021, in Washing...

Associated Press

Republicans get their IRS cuts; Democrats say they expect little near-term impact

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are seeking to make good on their campaign promise to rein in the IRS with cutbacks built into the debt ceiling and budget cuts package moving through Congress. The bill rescinds $1.4 billion given to federal tax collector in the Democrats’ health and energy package that was approved last year […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

UN chief implicitly criticizes Cambodia’s upcoming elections after top opposition party ban