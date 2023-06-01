PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council unanimously voted Wednesday in favor of supporting the bids from the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury to host future All-Star games.

The meeting’s agenda stated the WNBA All-Star Game bid is for 2024 while the NBA All-Star Game bid will come for either 2025 or 2026.

The organizations are connected with the city, the mayor’s office, the governor’s office, the Phoenix Convention Center and more groups in order to ensure a united presentation to the leagues when bidding on future spots.

“We’re excited to partner with the city of Phoenix to engage the NBA and WNBA to bring both All-Star games to the Valley,” Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement on Thursday.

“Phoenix is one of the great basketball cities in the world and the perfect place to bring together the players and fans to celebrate the sport. The Phoenix Suns and Mercury want to continue finding new and important ways to partner with the city to bring real impact to our community.”

The All-Star games would be the latest marquee sporting event to be added to the Valley’s schedule.

After just hosting Super Bowl LVII in February, the Men’s Final Four arrives in 2024 and the Women’s Final Four comes to Footprint Center in 2026.

