Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick guilty in wife’s slaying

May 31, 2023, 4:52 PM

This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quin...

This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy, Ill., who has been charged charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. Bliefnick, 39, who once appeared on an episode of the television game show "Family Feud", pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023, at his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court in Quincy, Ill. (Adams County, Illl., Administration via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Adams County, Illl., Administration via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A jury Wednesday convicted a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud” of first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, was found guilty in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick.

The Adams County Circuit Court jury in Quincy deliberated about four hours after Timothy Bliefnick did not testify and the defense did not call any evidence. Adams County sheriff’s deputies took Bliefnick into custody immediately after the verdict was read.

Bliefnick is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 11

The body of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.

Timothy Bliefnick was arrested March 13, 12 days after his Quincy home was searched.

The couple was separated and going through a divorce.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC’s “Family Feud,” KHQA-TV has reported.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”

Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.

Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick guilty in wife’s slaying