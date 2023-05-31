Close
Arizona governor urging Biden to designate tribally proposed monument at Grand Canyon

May 31, 2023, 4:27 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging President Joe Biden to use the Antiquities Act to designate the tribally proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Hobbs told Biden that she is committed to preserving cultural and natural treasures throughout Arizona and said the Grand Canyon is a “culturally sacred place stewarded by Indigenous Peoples for centuries.”

Hobbs wrote that in addition to tribal voices, her office has “heard from people across the political spectrum including sporting groups, faith leaders, outdoor recreation businesses, conservation groups and others from a broad array of interests that support this monument designation.”

Hobbs also said she “can think of no better use of the Antiquities Act than to protect our state’s namesake treasure.”

She said the Arizona Game and Fish Department will retain its existing authority related to the management, control and regulation of fish and wildlife “so that this authority is clearly delineated prior to the years-long formation of a monument management plan.”

