Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Born in a typhoon: Many, including newborns, remain without electricity as Guam recovers from storm

May 31, 2023, 3:28 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — About a week after Typhoon Mawar tore through Guam as the strongest typhoon to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in over two decades, most of the island remained without electricity and the governor appealed for patience during a recovery process expected to take at least a month.

Even though Mawar caused no deaths or catastrophic destruction, officials said that as of Wednesday only 28% of power had been restored on the oppressively hot and humid island. About 44% of cell towers were functional Wednesday and about half the water system was operational, Bob Fenton, regional administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency told The Associated Press via phone from Guam.

Mawar briefly made landfall as a Category 4 storm late on May 24 on the northern tip of the island of roughly 150,000 people, flipping cars, tearing off roofs and leaving trees bare.

There have been long lines for gas and officials estimate it will be four to six weeks before power is fully restored. FEMA did not yet know exactly how many homes were destroyed. High school graduations were indefinitely postponed across Guam.

Nearly 3,400 people registered for individual assistance, a number Fenton expects to rise dramatically as communication networks improve.

Fenton has seen storm-prone Guam through numerous typhoons in his 26 years working with FEMA in the Pacific islands.

“Guam has done a good job at hardening parts of their system,” since Super Typhoon Pongsona struck the island in 2002, he said.

Since then, wooden power poles have been replaced with ones made of concrete or composite material, he said. Homes are also mostly made of concrete, even though there are still less sturdy structures with tin roofs.

“Each and every day the system will improve,” Fenton said, adding that he understands how grueling even a few hours without electricity can be. “We’re here for the long haul.”

Gyuri Kim was in labor with her first baby as the typhoon lashed Guam, flooding the hospital and leaving walls shuddering.

“The building was shaking,” Kim said. “I was worried that the ceiling or the wall was gonna fall.”

After delivering her baby girl, she had to wait outside in a hallway on a recliner chair because there wasn’t a room available because of the flood damage, she told the AP in text messages Saturday.

Kim’s husband came to the hospital after Grace was born, but couldn’t stay long because he had to repair their storm-damaged roof.

Conditions were also challenging for the new mom at home, where there was no electricity to cool down the muggy heat.

“We’re patiently waiting for power and water to come back,” she wrote. “Grace is doing fine! I just feel bad whenever she sweats a lot.”

Kim’s obstetrician delivered six babies, including twins, throughout the storm.

“And it was just an incredible, incredible ordeal that these women had to go through,” Dr. Thomas Shieh told the AP. “Some of them were in a lot of pain and there was no (air-conditioning). It was horrible.”

Guam Memorial Hospital, the only hospital on the island where civilians can give birth, sustained significant flood damage but remained operational.

Guam is a crucial hub for U.S. forces in the Pacific, with about 6,800 service members assigned to the island, according to the Pentagon. Ahead of the storm, military officials evacuated personnel, dependents and employees, sent ships out to sea and moved aircraft off the island or secured them in protective hangars.

A.B. Won Pat International Airport, which also flooded, resumed regular flight operations on Monday.

Jesse Alig, mayor of the village of Piti and president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam, has been vocal about being unsatisfied with Guam officials’ planning and response.

“Yes, we’re recovering. The island is cleaning up fairly well,” he said, but more needs to be done to get resources and information to people. “I just think we didn’t plan well enough.”

In a Facebook video Wednesday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she understands his frustration. “I heard Mayor Alig,” she said, announcing that $100,000 would go to each mayor to help meet immediate needs.

“Progress has been made,” she said of seeing more lights go on and more people getting water restored.

United States News

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to picking up Yellowstone bison calf that was rejected by herd, euthanized

MAMMOTH, Wyo. (AP) — A man from Hawaii pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge alleging he picked up a bison calf in Yellowstone National Park, causing the animal’s herd to reject it and leading park officials to kill it rather than allow it to be a hazard to visitors. A federal magistrate judge ordered the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Trial opens for 3 charged with aiding Chinese campaign to pressure expats into returning home

NEW YORK (AP) — An American sleuth and two Chinese men faced jurors Wednesday in the first trial to come out of U.S. claims that China’s government has tried to harass, intimidate and arm-twist dissidents and others abroad into returning home. Michael McMahon, Zheng Congying and Zhu Yong are charged with being part of a […]

16 hours ago

Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, May 3...

Associated Press

Scripps National Spelling Bee finalists flex their knowledge quietly

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Confidence on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage manifests itself in subtle ways, like spellers asking questions even though they know the answers. Dev Shah, one of 11 spellers who made it through Wednesday’s semifinals and will return Thursday to compete for the winner’s trophy and more than $50,000 in […]

16 hours ago

FILE - JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies at a Senate Banking Committe...

Associated Press

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein until after his 2019 arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has testified that he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes against teenage girls and young women until the financier was arrested in 2019, according to a transcript of the videotaped deposition released Wednesday. Dimon said he first heard about it “when the story blew wide […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Solomon Peña, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken int...

Associated Press

Federal grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with shootings on lawmakers’ homes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A failed political candidate has been indicted on federal charges including interference with the electoral process in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque, according to a grand jury indictment that was unsealed Wednesday. The indictment filed in U.S. District […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities identify 4 missing, 1 dead after Alaska charter boat found partially submerged

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday released the names of four people who remain missing after the charter fishing boat they were on was found partially submerged in southeast Alaska. The recovered body of a fifth person has also been identified. Alaska State Troopers identified those missing as Danielle Agcaoili, 53, of Waipahu, Hawaii; […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Born in a typhoon: Many, including newborns, remain without electricity as Guam recovers from storm