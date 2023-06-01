Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor

May 31, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor, authorities said Tuesday.

Victor Adrian Shortey, 40, of Parker was sentenced May 8 after he was found guilty of sexually abusing the victim six years ago, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

The victim was temporarily residing with Shortey when the assaults occurred between May 2017 and November 2017.

Shortey is a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes and the crimes occurred on the CRIT Indian Reservation, according to the release.

Shortey will face lifetime supervised release after his sentence is up.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the CRIT Police Department conducted the investigation in this case.

