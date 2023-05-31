Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Iowa judge orders continued probation for teen sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged abuser

May 31, 2023, 2:55 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A teenage sex trafficking victim who fatally stabbed the man she accused of abusing her was resentenced Wednesday to probation, telling an Iowa judge that she now has a support system to help keep her on track.

Prosecutors agreed that Pieper Lewis should continue her probation rather than be incarcerated. Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham told the judge that her office “sees her as a human being,” that she is vulnerable to revictimization and that there is low risk she will commit more violence.

Lewis, now 18, had faced a 20-year prison sentence for the June 2020 fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, who Lewis said she was trafficked to against her will and forced to have sex with multiple times at age 15. She pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury and was sentenced to probation.

Polk County Judge David Porter ruled then that Lewis’ charges would have been expunged from her record had she kept to the terms of her probation. That decision was revoked Wednesday.

“I indicated to you last year you’ve asked for a second chance, you don’t get a third. I stand by that,” Porter said to Lewis. “There are consequences for your actions. You have now been convicted of two felony offenses.”

Lewis acknowledged in court that she violated the terms of her agreement when she cut her GPS monitor and walked out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center without permission in November. She was arrested days later and has been held at the Polk County jail since then.

Lewis wrote a letter to Porter, dated April 5, that described a “success plan” for probation, according to court documents.

“The team I have now is my biggest support, and I need to stop fighting them,” Lewis said in a statement to the judge Wednesday. “I refuse to fail and I refuse to let the system fail me. I’ve developed a plan and an option so I will succeed this time.”

At Wednesday’s hearing, defense witnesses described the importance of trauma-informed care for child sex trafficking victims and the research showing a high propensity to run away among this population.

The type of court-ordered placement can determine “the entire future of this young person,” said Yasmin Vafa, executive director of Rights4Girls, who testified virtually. “Being in a placement that is a prison-like atmosphere, it can greatly exacerbate that trauma.”

Her attorneys were visibly emotional, calling themselves her family, as Porter questioned the teenager’s ability to commit to the rehabilitation plan and address criminal tendencies.

Matthew Sheeley, one of Lewis’ attorneys, said they were disappointed that she was formally convicted on Wednesday but ultimately relieved by the continuation of her probation.

Lewis will remain in jail until the Department of Corrections determines an appropriate facility.

The Associated Press does not typically name victims of sexual assault, but Lewis agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.

A similar case in Wisconsin made it’s way to that state’s Supreme Court, which ruled that a woman accused of killing a man who was sexually assaulting her could use the fact that she was sex trafficked as a defense in her criminal case. That case is ongoing.

United States News

Associated Press

Born in a typhoon: Many, including newborns, remain without electricity as Guam recovers from storm

HONOLULU (AP) — About a week after Typhoon Mawar tore through Guam as the strongest typhoon to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in over two decades, most of the island remained without electricity and the governor appealed for patience during a recovery process expected to take at least a month. Even though Mawar caused no […]

16 hours ago

FILE - JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies at a Senate Banking Committe...

Associated Press

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein until after his 2019 arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has testified that he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes against teenage girls and young women until the financier was arrested in 2019, according to a transcript of the videotaped deposition released Wednesday. Dimon said he first heard about it “when the story blew wide […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Solomon Peña, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken int...

Associated Press

Federal grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with shootings on lawmakers’ homes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A failed political candidate has been indicted on federal charges including interference with the electoral process in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque, according to a grand jury indictment that was unsealed Wednesday. The indictment filed in U.S. District […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities identify 4 missing, 1 dead after Alaska charter boat found partially submerged

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday released the names of four people who remain missing after the charter fishing boat they were on was found partially submerged in southeast Alaska. The recovered body of a fifth person has also been identified. Alaska State Troopers identified those missing as Danielle Agcaoili, 53, of Waipahu, Hawaii; […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Court: No lawsuit immunity for Michigan official who had rifle during online meeting

DETROIT (AP) — A lawsuit can go forward against a Michigan official who flashed a rifle during a public meeting over video conference, a federal appeals court said Wednesday. Patricia MacIntosh is suing Ron Clous, alleging he tried to silence her right to free speech when he displayed the rifle during a 2021 meeting of […]

16 hours ago

In this still image captured by Las Vegas police officer Tierney Tomburo's body camera, 27-year-old...

Associated Press

Las Vegas police video shows moment officer was shot during traffic stop

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police lapel videos played Wednesday during a public review of evidence in a September 2022 shooting showed the moment an officer was shot and wounded during a pre-dawn traffic stop and the dramatic aftermath as her partner rushed to her side to apply a tourniquet. Officer Tierney Tomburo, 24 […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Iowa judge orders continued probation for teen sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged abuser