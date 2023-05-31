Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Movie Review: Sydney Sweeney is brilliant in ‘Reality,’ based on true story of NSA whistleblower

May 31, 2023, 2:48 PM

This image released by HBO shows Sydney Sweeney in a scene from "Reality." (Lily Olsen/HBO Max via ...

This image released by HBO shows Sydney Sweeney in a scene from "Reality." (Lily Olsen/HBO Max via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Lily Olsen/HBO Max via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


“Reality,” a new movie starring Sydney Sweeney, is largely set in one empty room. There is nothing on the walls. There are no chairs or rugs, just a stark and ugly room in a nondescript rental property in a downtrodden neighborhood. Its script is as minimalistic — lifted directly from the transcript of one long conversation between two FBI agents and a young woman they suspect has leaked classified documents. The dialogue has all the ums and ahs, botched sentences and awkward small talk one might expect from actual human beings, not slickly intelligent Aaron Sorkin creations. And it’s one of the most tense and exciting films of the year.

It’s based on the actual FBI interrogation of the unbelievably named Reality Winner, a former Air Force translator who worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency office in Augusta, Georgia. One day in May 2017, she printed a classified report, tucked it into her pantyhose, walked out of the office and mailed it to an online news outlet. The next month, the FBI was at her door to interrogate her. The film starts as she pulls up into her driveway, an agent knocks on her car window and starts the recording on his handheld device.

The film comes from Tina Satter, a noted playwright who first conceived of this idea for the stage. The show, called “Is This a Room,” was acclaimed in its off-Broadway run and the film version, which debuted at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and is currently streaming on Max, is her directorial debut. It’s easy and lazy to ding a movie for being too much like a play, as though there is some bright line of demarcation between the formats aside from how audiences see them. But the point is that Satter has, in adapting “Reality” for the screen, turned limitations into opportunities. The smallness of the room starts to feel suffocating, especially as the questions get more specific and accusatory.

There is a dread to the whole endeavor from the first shot, even if you don’t remember how this story played out in the news. Though it takes some time for Agent Taylor (Marchánt Davis) and Agent Garrick (Josh Hamilton) to get to the real questions, the real reason why they’re there, the small stresses and indignities start to build. Reality (Sweeney) has come home with a car full of groceries. She has a cat in the house and a dog, a rescue who doesn’t like men. Her life has been put on pause and there’s nothing she can do about it. The agents tell her they have a search warrant for her home and her car and promptly tape off her modest yard with “crime scene” ribbon, take her phone and force her to stay outside as they search. She’s worried about the perishables, her cat escaping through the open door and her dog scaring people. Meanwhile, one of the agents is asking about her CrossFit routine and her life as a single person in Augusta.

Reality, wearing jean shorts and sneakers, does not seem aware that she has the right to not answer their questions and has the right to an attorney — and the agents certainly aren’t offering this information either. Instead, she is deferential and even helpful to these uninvited strangers, as though being nice might help things. Any woman or member of a marginalized group can surely relate.

Much credit goes to the actors. Hamilton walks a very delicate line in his performance. He looks like an innocuous IT guy and seems friendly enough, but his questions, even the smallest ones, feel double edged. Small talk has never been so stressful. Davis meanwhile keeps Reality on edge with small displays of power and authority, like now allowing her to touch her phone. But the show belongs to Sweeney, whose range continues to astonish — from “Euphoria” to “The White Lotus” and now this. She draws you in and you feel her stress and panic escalate.

It’s a true triumph of storytelling and performance and a reminder that films don’t need to be flashy or big to be great.

“Reality,” a Max release currently streaming, is rated TV-MA. Running time: 83 minutes. Three stars out of four.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr.

United States News

FILE - Frank, a homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore., on June 5, 2021....

Associated Press

Portland mulls ban on daytime camping amid sharp rise in homelessness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland will decide Wednesday whether to ban homeless camping during daytime hours in most public places, a move that aims to bring the city into compliance with a new state law and appease the growing number of residents frustrated by a deepening yearslong homelessness crisis. Portland is […]

15 hours ago

Mike Brennan, Director of the National Hurricane Center, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday...

Associated Press

It’s time to prepare for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

MIAMI (AP) — It’s time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastlines to make sure their storm plans are in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday. Forecasters are predicting a “near-normal” season, but Mike Brennan, the new director at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, stressed during a Wednesday news […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge halts Missouri execution of man convicted in jail break killings

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday halted next week’s scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing two Missouri jailers amid questions about the literacy of a juror in the case. U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough ruled that Michael Andrew Tisius’ execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre should be delayed […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida baby left inside hot car dies while parents are at church service

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — An 11-month-old baby died after being left alone in a hot car while her parents were inside a church for services along Florida’s Space Coast, authorities said. The baby girl had been in the car outside the storefront church in Palm Bay, Florida, where her parents are pastors, for three […]

15 hours ago

This image released by Apple TV shows Brendan Hunt, from left, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein i...

Associated Press

‘Ted Lasso’ finale proved its whole point — that those who are stuck can overcome (SPOILERS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Roy Kent cries. Nate Shelley apologizes. Rebecca Welton lets her anger go. Trent Crimm finishes his book. Keeley Jones embraces her strength. And the kind-to-a-fault but often lost Ted Lasso finally — after three seasons, but arguably after nearly a lifetime — figures out exactly where he needs to be. Criticized […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida mayor charged with voting in district where he no longer lived

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of a South Florida city was arrested on illegal voting charges Wednesday following months of accusations that he no longer lived in the city where he served. North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo was booked into the Miami-Dade jail on three felony counts of voting in a […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Movie Review: Sydney Sweeney is brilliant in ‘Reality,’ based on true story of NSA whistleblower