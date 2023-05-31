Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Texas governor appoints John Scott as interim attorney general after Paxton impeached

May 31, 2023, 11:37 AM | Updated: 11:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday appointed John Scott to temporarily serve as Texas’ attorney general after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Ken Paxton, a Republican, over allegations of misconduct and crimes.

The trial in the state Senate that could result in his permanent removal. The Senate has set the trial to begin no later than Aug. 28.

Scott, an attorney, has previously worked in the attorney general’s office and recently served as Texas Secretary of State. Abbott appointed him as the state’s chief elections officer in October 2021 and he served until December 2022, when he left the post before the state Senate would vote to confirm his appointment.

Abbott made the announcement in a statement that did not mention Paxton by name or comment on the accusations against him. The governor has been publicly silent about Paxton since the impeachment proceedings began last week.

“John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” Abbott said.

Paxton weathered years of scandal and maintained his party’s support to win three state-wide attorney general’s races before the vote in the Republican-controlled House abruptly swept him from power.

The vote came after a monthslong House investigation into the attorney general that resulted in 20 charges alleging sweeping abuses of power, including obstruction of justice, bribery and abuse of public trust.

Paxton has criticized the impeachment as an attempt to “overthrow the will of the people and disenfranchise the voters of our state.” He has said the charges are based on “hearsay and gossip, parroting long-disproven claims.”

Scott briefly joined former President Donald Trump’s legal team last year as it challenged the 2020 election results, although he withdrew after three days. His appointment as Texas’ elections chief troubled voting rights groups as it came amid pressure from Trump and Republican activists to perform an audit of elections even though Trump won the state by 300,000 votes.

Scott also served as deputy attorney general when Abbott was attorney general. As a state litigator, he defended Texas’ strict voter ID law, which was allowed to take effect after years of court challenges by Democrats and minority rights groups.

United States News

Associated Press

Florida baby left inside hot car dies while parents are at church service

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — An 11-month-old baby died after being left alone in a hot car while her parents were inside a church for services along Florida’s Space Coast, authorities said. The baby girl had been in the car outside the storefront church in Palm Bay, Florida, where her parents are pastors, for three […]

14 hours ago

This image released by Apple TV shows Brendan Hunt, from left, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein i...

Associated Press

‘Ted Lasso’ finale proved its whole point — that those who are stuck can overcome (SPOILERS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Roy Kent cries. Nate Shelley apologizes. Rebecca Welton lets her anger go. Trent Crimm finishes his book. Keeley Jones embraces her strength. And the kind-to-a-fault but often lost Ted Lasso finally — after three seasons, but arguably after nearly a lifetime — figures out exactly where he needs to be. Criticized […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida mayor charged with voting in district where he no longer lived

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of a South Florida city was arrested on illegal voting charges Wednesday following months of accusations that he no longer lived in the city where he served. North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo was booked into the Miami-Dade jail on three felony counts of voting in a […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

California advances fentanyl bills on prevention, increased penalties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers advanced more than a dozen bills aiming to address the fentanyl crisis, including some that would impose harsher prison sentences for dealers, ahead of a critical deadline this week. Legislators in the Assembly and Senate are bulldozing through several hundred pieces of legislation this week before the Friday deadline […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Empty chairs are shown in the Senate chambers prior to a legislative session at the Oregon S...

Associated Press

GOP walkout in Oregon Senate hits 4th week; uncertain if boycotters will be sanctioned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The longest-ever walkout in the Oregon Legislature reached its fourth week on Wednesday as the enforceability of a ballot measure that would disqualify the boycotters from immediate reelection appeared in doubt. Senate President Rob Wagner once again tried on Wednesday to convene the Senate, which last met on May 2. “We’ll […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Rows of homes, in suburban Salt Lake City, on April 13, 2019. America got older last decade....

Associated Press

Census Bureau again delays release of most detailed data from 2020 census

The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that it would once again delay the release, and narrow the scope, of some of the most detailed data from the 2020 census — this time until next year. Detailed numbers dealing with household types — such as if the household is a family — broken down by race […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Texas governor appoints John Scott as interim attorney general after Paxton impeached