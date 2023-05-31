Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stock market today: Global markets shaky ahead of vote on debt in US and slowing factories in China

May 30, 2023, 10:29 PM

FILE - Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, ...

FILE - Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Wall Street dipped early Wednesday along with global stock markets ahead of a vote by the U.S. Congress to avert a government debt default, while a downturn in Chinese factory activity deepened, another indication that the global economy is slowing.

Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Dow Jones industrials lost 0.3% ahead of a vote by the full 435-member House on raising the government debt limit. Some legislators object to spending cuts in the plan while others want bigger reductions.

President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives tried to line up votes to raise the amount the government is allowed to borrow. Officials warn the Treasury will run out of money as soon as next week, which would roil the economy and financial markets.

“Any upcoming obstacle to a smooth pass-through of the deal could still trigger some de-risking,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

Uncertainty about U.S. government debt is contributing to unease over interest rate hikes by central banks that are trying to cool inflation.

Even without a default, all the partisan brinkmanship in Washington could erode faith in the U.S. government. That could trigger another downgrade to its credit rating, following the shocking Standard & Poor’s rating cut in 2011.

Traders are bracing for another possible increase in the Federal Reserve’s key lending rate at its next meeting in two weeks but hope that will be the last in this cycle.

An official Chinese survey of manufacturers released Wednesday found activity contracted in May on weak global and domestic consumer demand.

Recovery for the world’s No. 2 economy has been weaker than economists and investors hoped, likely contributing to steadily declining oil prices.

A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group declined to 48.4 from April’s 49.2 on a 100-point scale in which numbers below 50 show activity declining. Manufacturers have been hurt by weak global demand and a slower-than-expected recovery in Chinese consumer spending.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,204.56 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.4% to 30,887.88. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 1.9% to 18,234.27.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.3% to 2,577.12 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney fell 1.6% to 7,091.30.

India’s Sensex lost 0.7% to 62,514.88. New Zealand advanced while Southeast Asian markets declined.

Advance Auto Parts slid 26% in premarket after it badly missed Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings targets and cut full-year profit guidance by more than 40%.

At midday in Europe, the CAC 40 in Paris sank 0.7%, the DAX in Frankfurt retreated 0.4% and the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.2%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost another $1.87 to $67.59 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.21 on Tuesday to $69.46, falling below $70 this week for the first time in more than two months. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed $1.72 to $71.99 per barrel in London. It sank $3.53 the previous session to $73.54.

The dollar declined to 139.77 yen from Tuesday’s 139.87 yen. The euro retreated to $1.0680 from $1.0719.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index edged up less than 0.1%, while the Dow slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

——

McDonald reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

United States News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley smiles while taking a question from the audien...

Associated Press

Nikki Haley’s husband to deploy with National Guard to Africa as she seeks 2024 GOP nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. A formal deployment ceremony will likely happen in the next few weeks, a person with knowledge of Michael Haley’s deployment told The Associated Press on Wednesday. This spring, the South Carolina National Guard called officers with his skill set to deploy in support […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Some residents of collapsed Iowa building remain missing, while pets were rescued from safer area

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — As some residents of an Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed remained unaccounted for on Wednesday, officials in the city of Davenport say they were able to rescue several pets from a safer area of the six-story building. Officials said rescue teams entered a part of the building on Tuesday that […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases. In a 6-3 ruling, the high court said the two bans are unconstitutional because they require a “medical emergency” before a doctor can perform an […]

10 hours ago

2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, ...

Associated Press

US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency plans to require that all new passenger cars and light trucks include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking and meet stricter safety standards within three years. Wednesday’s announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration represents the agency’s latest move toward regulating electronic systems that take on […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday e...

Associated Press

FBI seeking photos, videos to identify suspects in Florida Memorial Day beach shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is looking for any photos and videos that could help identify suspects in a Memorial Day shooting at a popular Florida beach promenade in which nine people were wounded, including a 1-year-old child. The FBI issued a statement Wednesday asking for people to upload any visual evidence from the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Finnish company Admares plans $750 million modular housing factory in US, hiring 1,400

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Finnish company Admares plans to invest $750 million to build a modular housing factory in the U.S. state of Georgia, hiring 1,400 people, officials announced Wednesday. The company plans to mass produce housing using heavily automated factories. Admares, which was founded in Turku, Finland, said it’s in the process of relocating […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Stock market today: Global markets shaky ahead of vote on debt in US and slowing factories in China