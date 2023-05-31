Glendale police looking for vehicle involved in fatal crash

PHOENIX – Glendale police are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that left one teen dead and three others injured Thursday at 53rd and Grand avenues.

After looking at video footage they obtained, detectives are seeking a white, lifted Chevrolet extended cab pickup with black wheels, a black toolbox in the bead and possibly an American flag decal in the rear window, officials said.

The pickup is expected to have front-end damage from the crash.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and or driver is asked to call Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

