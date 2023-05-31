Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

GENERAL NEWS

Glendale police looking for vehicle involved in fatal crash

May 30, 2023, 6:57 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Glendale police are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that left one teen dead and three others injured Thursday at 53rd and Grand avenues.

After looking at video footage they obtained, detectives are seeking a white, lifted Chevrolet extended cab pickup with black wheels, a black toolbox in the bead and possibly an American flag decal in the rear window, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

The pickup is expected to have front-end damage from the crash.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and or driver is asked to call Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

General News

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day

Police are responding to a shooting near the beach broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

2 days ago

People pray over the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster at the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apos...

Associated Press

Nun whose body shows little decay since 2019 death draws hundreds to rural Missouri

Hundreds of people flocked to a small town in Missouri this week and last to see a Black nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019.

2 days ago

Crew members assemble the main stage ahead of the 2023 Scripps Nations Spelling Bee on Sunday, May ...

Associated Press

Exclusive secrets of the National Spelling Bee: Picking the words to identify a champion

As the final pre-competition meeting of the Scripps National Spelling Bee's word selection panel stretches into its seventh hour, the pronouncers no longer seem to care.

2 days ago

Eugene and Linda Lamie, of Homerville, Ga., sit by the grave of their son U.S. Army Sgt. Gene Lamie...

Associated Press

Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’

President Joe Biden lauded the sacrifice of generations of U.S. troops who died fighting for their country as he marked Memorial Day with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

2 days ago

The number of people driving more than 90 minutes to get to work has dropped in the Valley. (Jim Po...

Brandon Gray

Update: Backup cleared on I-17 in Northern Arizona.

Memorial Day travel is causing heavy traffic on southbound Interstate 17 in northern Arizona.

2 days ago

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Takeaways on debt ceiling: McCarthy’s balancing act, Biden’s choice and the challenges ahead

After weeks of negotiations, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have struck an agreement to raise the debt ceiling.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Glendale police looking for vehicle involved in fatal crash