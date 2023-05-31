GENERAL NEWS
Glendale police looking for vehicle involved in fatal crash
May 30, 2023, 6:57 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm
PHOENIX – Glendale police are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that left one teen dead and three others injured Thursday at 53rd and Grand avenues.
After looking at video footage they obtained, detectives are seeking a white, lifted Chevrolet extended cab pickup with black wheels, a black toolbox in the bead and possibly an American flag decal in the rear window, officials said.
The pickup is expected to have front-end damage from the crash.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and or driver is asked to call Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.
