Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Colorado tackles eating disorders by limiting use of BMI and diet pill sales to kids

May 30, 2023, 4:28 PM

FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol, April 23, 2023, in Denver. Colorad...

FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol, April 23, 2023, in Denver. Colorado is tackling a surge in eating disorders with two bills signed Tuesday, May 30. The legislation will create a state program dedicated finding solutions to the mental illness, ban the use of body mass index in determining treatment and restrict the sale of diet pills to minors. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — In the midst of a surge in eating disorders across the country, Colorado’s acting governor signed bills Tuesday that will create a state program dedicated to addressing the mental illness, limit the use of body mass index in determining treatment and restrict the sale of diet pills to minors.

Colorado and several other states tackling the issue are responding to the nearly 30 million Americans — roughly the population of Texas — who will struggle with an eating disorder, such as anorexia or bulimia, in their lifetime. More than 10,000 people will lose their life to the condition every year, according to data cited by the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.

“Eating disorders are serious and have one of the highest mortality rates of any mental illness,” Vincent Atchity, CEO of Mental Health Colorado, said in a statement on the bills. “We will save lives by removing barriers to care and helping those who are struggling (to) find healing.”

The changes will take effect at different times, but roughly within a year.

One of the bills, signed by Colorado’s Lieutenant Gov. Dianne Primavera in her capacity as acting governor, will largely ax the use of body mass index, or BMI, in determining the level of treatment for eating disorders, even though it remains an industry standard.

Proponents of the new law say the centuries old BMI — a calculation of someone’s height and weight — is antiquated and flawed.

Eating disorders are not invariably linked to body weight or BMI, said Claire Engels, program coordinator for the Eating Disorder Foundation, which supported the bill. Instead, they center around eating habits, anxiety, depression, trauma and control. That means those with eating disorders who fall outside the BMI prescription struggle to get proper care or are expelled from treatment prematurely.

Instead, the law will compel health insurers to consider a patient’s eating behaviors, heart rate or blood pressure among other criteria when determining treatment coverage.

The same law will also limit the sale of diet pills to minors after experts argued that they can exacerbate, or even instigate, eating disorders.

A second bill signed Tuesday will create a state program that will offer resources on eating disorders, administer a grant to research the mental illness, and raise awareness publicly and among students, parents and staff at schools.

The pandemic worsened the crisis by pushing some, especially teenagers, into isolation, filling hospital beds and further burdening the already overwhelmed treatment centers. Colorado is joined by a number of states, including California, New York and Texas, in considering bills to quell the problem this year.

Other proposals across the U.S. include restricting social media algorithms from promoting potentially harmful content and including curriculum on eating disorders in middle and high schools.

___

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together du...

Associated Press

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia and remains at home, her family has announced.

20 hours ago

FILE — Water is shown in an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. near Reno on March 18, 2021. A U.S....

Associated Press

Nevada fight over leaky irrigation canal and groundwater more complicated than appears on surface

Water conflicts are nothing new to the arid West, where myriad users long have vied for their share of the precious resource from California's Central Valley to the Colorado and Missouri rivers.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Truck driver indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly Oregon crash that killed 7 farmworkers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The driver of the semitruck involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon earlier this month that left seven farmworkers dead has been indicted on charges of manslaughter, court documents show. A grand jury in Marion County Court on Tuesday indicted Lincoln Smith, a 52-year-old truck driver from California, […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced Tuesday that he was retiring, after seeing through a major policy shift that seeks to clamp down on illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42 pandemic restrictions. Chief Raul Ortiz said in a note to staff Tuesday obtained by […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek pretrial detention without bail in deadly shootout at New Mexico biker rally

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Two men from Texas appeared in court Tuesday to confront drug-possession and firearms-related charges in connection with a deadly shootout at a motorcycle rally in northern New Mexico that left three people dead. Authorities say three men were killed and five people wounded during Saturday’s shootout in the mountain resort town […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s legal team and Manhattan prosecutors spar over where he will stand trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten months before Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in his historic New York City criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are turning the former president’s words against him in a tug of war over precisely where he will be tried. Trump’s lawyers have spent weeks angling to have the hush money […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Colorado tackles eating disorders by limiting use of BMI and diet pill sales to kids