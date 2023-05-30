Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Nevada becomes latest to enhance penalties for election worker intimidation after statewide exodus

May 30, 2023, 4:08 PM

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, right, speaks before signing an election worker protection bill into ...

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, right, speaks before signing an election worker protection bill into law as Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar looks on at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Those who harass, intimidate or use force on election workers performing their duties in Nevada could soon face up to four years in prison under a new law signed by the Western swing state’s Republican governor on Tuesday.

The law is meant to deter attacks against those in state and local election offices who have faced increased scrutiny for doing their jobs, Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said Tuesday. Threats and initimidation of election workers had ramped up significantly in Nevada and across the country amid falsehoods and conspiracy theories about foul play denying former President Donald Trump victory in the 2020 presidential race.

Other states have taken similar steps to better protect election officials in recent years, including New Mexico.

The bill, passed unanimously through both chambers of Nevada’s Democratic-controlled Legislature, was a core campaign promise from Aguilar, who cited an exodus of election workers across the state due in part to increased threats. The law also makes it a felony to disseminate personal information about an election worker without their consent.

“I want election workers to know that the secretary of state’s office has their back,” Aguilar said at the ceremony.

Aguilar stood alongside Republican Gov. Lombardo at the bill signing ceremony — a pair that have recently sparred over Lombardo’s proposal to require voter ID, to which Aguilar has opposed and legislative Democrats have described as a non-starter since the beginning of session.

Over half of the top election officials across Nevada’s 17 counties election threats. Many of their staff members had resigned too, along with an exodus of workers in the secretary of state’s election department leading up to the 2022 midterms. That was due both to election burnout and better opportunities elsewhere, the office said at the time.

Aguilar’s campaign vow to protect election workers and restore trust in elections became a foil to his opponent, Republican Jim Marchant, who led a nationwide coalition of secretary of state candidates seeking to discredit the electoral process. Several election deniers were defeated in Nevada statewide elections despite the split-ticket outcome. Lombardo was endorsed by former President Donald Trump but pushed back against his false claims of a stolen 2020 election, saying there was a “modicum” of fraud but not enough to sway an election.

Another bill that recently made it to Lombardo’s desk would criminalize so-called “fake electors,” or anybody who signed certificates falsely stating when a candidate wins a certain state to the National Archives — as six Nevada GOP members did in 2020. Spokeswoman Elizabeth Ray said the governor’s office declined to take a specific stance on that legislation, which includes a higher-level felony for the fake electors than the bill signed Tuesday.

Aguilar’s bill became particularly timely after a federal court acquitted a Las Vegas man of charges from threatening calls he made to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office the morning after the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the Capital. The indictment alleged that Gjergi Luke Juncaj accused a woman who answered his calls of “stealing the election” and treason; said he hoped her children were molested; and said those working in her office were “all going to die.”

“I can tell you, it has put a chilling effect in our office as of today,” Aguilar said at a bill hearing the day after the court ruling. “Because people are afraid … They are struggling just knowing that something like this can continue to happen. And that is why this law is so needed.”

Had the state law been in place at the time of the threats, “(Juncaj) would not be a free man today,” Aguilar said on Tuesday,

The penalty would be one to four years in state prison with the possibility of probation — the same as it is to harass, intimidate or use force on voters.

The bill was amended before a state Senate vote to prohibit all state officers — including the governor, secretary of state and legislators — from campaign fundraising during the legislative session, which runs every other year from February to early June.

___

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Follow Stern on Twitter: @gabestern326.

United States News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together du...

Associated Press

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia and remains at home, her family has announced.

19 hours ago

FILE — Water is shown in an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. near Reno on March 18, 2021. A U.S....

Associated Press

Nevada fight over leaky irrigation canal and groundwater more complicated than appears on surface

Water conflicts are nothing new to the arid West, where myriad users long have vied for their share of the precious resource from California's Central Valley to the Colorado and Missouri rivers.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Truck driver indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly Oregon crash that killed 7 farmworkers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The driver of the semitruck involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon earlier this month that left seven farmworkers dead has been indicted on charges of manslaughter, court documents show. A grand jury in Marion County Court on Tuesday indicted Lincoln Smith, a 52-year-old truck driver from California, […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced Tuesday that he was retiring, after seeing through a major policy shift that seeks to clamp down on illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42 pandemic restrictions. Chief Raul Ortiz said in a note to staff Tuesday obtained by […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek pretrial detention without bail in deadly shootout at New Mexico biker rally

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Two men from Texas appeared in court Tuesday to confront drug-possession and firearms-related charges in connection with a deadly shootout at a motorcycle rally in northern New Mexico that left three people dead. Authorities say three men were killed and five people wounded during Saturday’s shootout in the mountain resort town […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s legal team and Manhattan prosecutors spar over where he will stand trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten months before Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in his historic New York City criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are turning the former president’s words against him in a tug of war over precisely where he will be tried. Trump’s lawyers have spent weeks angling to have the hush money […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Nevada becomes latest to enhance penalties for election worker intimidation after statewide exodus