Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Hawaii reopens popular Waikiki beach after endangered monk seal pup weans

May 30, 2023, 2:33 PM

FILE - A Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup are seen on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on June 29,...

FILE - A Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup are seen on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on June 29, 2017. A young Hawaiian monk seal has weaned and relocated, allowing a stretch of a popular Hawaii beach to reopen Tuesday, May 30, after it was made off-limits to protect the endangered pup while it nursed. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — A young Hawaiian monk seal has weaned and relocated, allowing a stretch of a popular Hawaii beach to reopen Tuesday after it was made off-limits to protect the endangered pup while it nursed.

Hawaii officials last month cordoned off a large stretch of a popular Waikiki neighborhood beach to protect the seal mother, named Kaiwi, and her days-old pup, named Pualani. State conservation and and resources enforcement officers kept around-the-clock watch.

The birth of an endangered seal at one of Hawaii’s most popular tourism hubs highlighted the tension between protecting the islands’ fragile ecosystems and maintaining access to the pristine white-sand beaches that attract millions of visitors each year.

Kaimana Beach is next to a mid-sized hotel and is a favorite swimming and sunbathing spot for locals and visitors. Starting six years ago, monk seals have occasionally given birth there, setting the stage for conflict between seal mothers and beachgoers.

Authorities took extra care after a California tourist got too close to a mother-pup pair last year, and was pulled underwater by the mother, leaving cuts on the 60-year-old visitor’s face, arms and back.

Officials have cordoned off part of Kaimana Beach when pups were born before, but the protected area this spring was much larger.

Monk seal mothers are protective of their nursing pups. Authorities said it would be best if swimmers frequented one of Oahu’s many other shorelines until the pup weaned.

After weaning over the holiday weekend, Pualani was relocated to an undisclosed location.

Pualani was the fourth pup born at Kaimana Beach since 2017. “Future births and pre-weaning periods there will likely prompt a resumption of a broad cordon and a 24-hour … overwatch,” the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a statement.

Fewer than 1,600 Hawaiian monk seals remain in the wild and it is a felony to disturb them.

United States News

FILE - Sotero Cirilo stands near the tent where he sleeps next to other homeless people in the Quee...

Associated Press

NYC enacts ‘Homeless Bill of Rights,’ but doubts arise over key provisions such as right to shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams allowed a “Homeless Bill of Rights” to become law over the weekend, a step supporters say will strengthen legal protections for the unhoused in a city struggling with a record number of people in its shelter system. The measure passed the City Council with bipartisan support […]

15 hours ago

Shradha Rachamreddy, 13, from San Jose, Calif., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, ...

Associated Press

With vocabulary more important than ever, National Spelling Bee requires different prep

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Navneeth Murali would strongly prefer for the Scripps National Spelling Bee to get rid of the onstage, multiple-choice vocabulary questions that were introduced to the competition two years ago. “It’s sort of hit or miss, the onstage vocab format, and it’s sort of brutal in my opinion,” the 17-year-old former […]

15 hours ago

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses supporters at a rally at Stribling Equipment in R...

Associated Press

No sign of Mississippi governor fulfilling pledge on campaign funds tied to welfare case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Financial documents show no sign that Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has fulfilled his pledge to give away campaign donations from people charged with misspending welfare money in the state’s largest public corruption case. Reeves, a Republican, became governor in January 2020 after serving two terms as lieutenant governor. On Feb. 5, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama expands ban on trans athletes to include college teams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed legislation that will ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college, becoming the latest state to place restrictions on transgender athletes. The legislation expands the state’s existing 2021 ban on transgender athletes on K-12 sports teams to include college teams. Students […]

15 hours ago

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw looks out of the dugout during the first innin...

Associated Press

Kershaw disagrees with Dodgers’ decision to reinstate gay ‘nun’ group for Pride Night award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw says he disagrees with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to welcome a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at the team’s annual Pride Night. Kershaw told The Los Angeles Times on Monday that the team’s decision to honor the group after it rescinded its original invitation […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

ACLU sues to block new hybrid Nebraska law restricting abortion, gender-affirming care for minors

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — As promised, the American Civil Liberties Union is suing to block the Nebraska Legislature’s signed into law. The lawsuit, filed in state court Tuesday by the ACLU on behalf of Planned Parenthood and one of its doctors who performs abortions in Nebraska, argues that the law violates a state constitutional requirement […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Hawaii reopens popular Waikiki beach after endangered monk seal pup weans