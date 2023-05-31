Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona attorney general sues major chemical companies 3M, DuPont over water contamination

May 31, 2023, 4:05 AM

Gavel (Pexels Photo)...

Gavel (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Tuesday she has filed a lawsuit against manufacturers of products that contain per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of man-made chemical compounds causing widespread pollution of the state’s groundwater. Defendants include 3M, DuPont and others.

Mayes said the companies have known for decades the chemicals would contaminate water supplies for generations to come but chose to sell their products anyway.

Arizona joins several states and hundreds of cities around the U.S. to file similar lawsuits, seeking damages to pay for the costs of removing the so-called “forever chemicals” from their drinking water.

RELATED STORIES

“The failure by these polluters to inform the state about the risks associated with these chemicals has harmed our environment and the health of Arizonans – and they must be held accountable,” Mayes said in the press release.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Maricopa County and it alleges PFAS compounds used in various industrial and consumer products contaminated the environment and present an ongoing public health risk.

One of those products includes fire-fighting foam and when used as directed by the manufacturers, the products release PFAS into the environment, cause soil and water contamination, and bioaccumulate in humans and animals.  PFAS compounds do not break down in the environment and will remain for decades unless clean-up efforts, the release stated.

The suit also alleges manufacturers knew of these risks but did not inform state regulators, users, or consumers of the hazards posed by using these products as directed.

In March 2023, the EPA announced proposed federal drinking water standards of 4.0 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS. The two compounds have been associated with human health risks possibly including cancer, liver damage and decreased fertility.

“This is an important step to improve and protect Arizona’s water quality for decades to come. We applaud Attorney General Kris Mayes and Governor Katie Hobbs for prioritizing access to safe and clean water, which supports ADEQ’s ongoing work to assist public water systems in identifying issues and developing solutions,” Karen Peters, the Director of Arizona’s Department of Environmental Quality said in the press release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Snowbowl concludes longest winter season in ski resort’s history

Arizona Snowbowl concluded its longest winter season in the Flagstaff ski resort's history on Monday, officials said.

10 hours ago

Booking photo of Jose Chagnon, who was arrested Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on suspecion of killing his ...

KTAR.com

Avondale man suspected of killing wife arrested after barricade situation

The suspect in a fatal shooting was arrested Tuesday after an hourlong barricade situation in Avondale, authorities said.

10 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Chandler police investigate shooting after 2 people found dead

An investigation is underway in the East Valley after two people were reportedly found dead inside a home.

10 hours ago

A homeless person sits in the median at an intersection Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP...

Luke Forstner

Valley heat especially dangerous for those experiencing homelessness

Summer temperatures have come to the Valley, and those experiencing homelessness are most at risk of the heat’s adverse effects.

10 hours ago

(Photo courtesy of Sheraton Phoenix Downtown)...

Brandon Gray

International real estate conference coming to Phoenix

An international real estate conference is coming to Phoenix on June 9. 

10 hours ago

(OdySea Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Boardwalk at Talking Stick expanding, acquires 48 acres of land

Arizona Boardwalk at Talking Stick has acquired an additional 48 acres of land for future expansion, the entertainment destination announced Tuesday. 

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Arizona attorney general sues major chemical companies 3M, DuPont over water contamination