Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Brush fire closes portion of State Route 87 northeast of metro Phoenix

May 30, 2023, 2:19 PM | Updated: 4:33 pm

Arizona State Route 87 was closed northeast of metro Phoenix on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, because of a...

(Facebook Photo/U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest)

(Facebook Photo/U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — State Route 87 was closed northeast of metro Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon because of a brush fire, authorities said.

The roadway, also known as the Beeline Highway, was closed around 1:15 p.m. in both directions at milepost 211, northeast of Fountain Hills, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

As of 4:13 p.m., the northbound lanes were reopened and the southbound lanes remain closed, according to ADOT.

 

 

As of about 2 p.m. the fire had consumed 10 acres, according to Tonto National Forest officials. Ground and air support crews were working to combat the flames.

This is a developing story.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of construction on a home with downtown Phoenix, Arizona, in the background. Phoenix has...

Associated Press

Phoenix becomes largest US city to successfully challenge 2020 census numbers

Phoenix has become the largest U.S. city to successfully challenge its population count from the 2020 census.

17 hours ago

Tazbah Spruhan of Window Rock, Arizona, reacts after misspelling "Groenendael" during a preliminary...

KTAR.com

2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee starts with 3 Arizona students

Three Arizona middle school students, including one from the Valley, qualified to compete in this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

17 hours ago

Booking photo for Marco Antonio Aguilera, who is accused of stabbing a Scottsdale Quarter security ...

KTAR.com

Man accused of stabbing Scottsdale Quarter security guard

A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing a Scottsdale Quarter security guard, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Booking photo for Iren Byers, the suspect in a murder spree in Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona, and Mesa ...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what Mesa police have learned about suspect in weekend killing spree

With a suspect in custody, police are piecing together the details of a weekend killing spree in Mesa and Phoenix.

17 hours ago

(Pexels Photo, File)...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian crossing Glendale street on red light dies after getting hit by vehicle

A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Glendale while crossing a street on a red light.

17 hours ago

Police are asking the public for help identifying a nonverbal boy found walking without shoes in Gl...

KTAR.com

Police find family of nonverbal child found walking alone in Glendale

Police have located the family of a nonverbal child found walking alone without shoes Tuesday morning in Glendale.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Brush fire closes portion of State Route 87 northeast of metro Phoenix