PHOENIX — State Route 87 was closed northeast of metro Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon because of a brush fire, authorities said.

The roadway, also known as the Beeline Highway, was closed around 1:15 p.m. in both directions at milepost 211, northeast of Fountain Hills, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

As of 4:13 p.m., the northbound lanes were reopened and the southbound lanes remain closed, according to ADOT.

UPDATE: All northbound lanes are now open. Southbound remains closed. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 30, 2023

WILDFIRE ALERT: Red Mountain Fire is 10 acres. Ground and air support are on scene. Fire is located off of State Route 87 (N Beeline Highway) near mile post 215. North and south bound traffic is currently closed. https://t.co/Gp3LLzfKfz — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) May 30, 2023

As of about 2 p.m. the fire had consumed 10 acres, according to Tonto National Forest officials. Ground and air support crews were working to combat the flames.

This is a developing story.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.