Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Suspect’s dislike for drugs, homelessness may have led to shootings that killed 4 in metro Phoenix

May 30, 2023, 1:10 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — A man’s anger over drug abuse drove him to fatally shoot four men and wound a woman in a 12-hour crime spree in metro Phoenix, authorities said.

Iren Byers, 20, was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, Mesa police said.

He remained jailed without bond Tuesday, and it wasn’t immediately known if Byers has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. His next scheduled court appearance is later this week.

Byers apparently met the victims at random on Friday at a range of places including a park and a convenience store, police said. He shot most of them in the head when the topic turned to drugs, according to police investigators.

The deceased were all men between the age of 40 and 41.

“He’s claiming that when people are asking him if he wanted to get high on fentanyl, things like that, then it really upset him because his brother was using that type of drug, and that set him off,” Mesa police Detective Richard Encinas told Phoenix radio station KTAR on Tuesday.

There have been a number of high-profile drug seizures in recent months in the nation’s fifth-largest city. Authorities seized more than 1 million fentanyl pills from a Mexican man in Phoenix two months ago. That followed seizures of 165,000 pills, 137,000 pills and 122,000 pills from drug traffickers in Phoenix in January.

Phoenix also has been in the throes of dueling lawsuits over managing homelessness that has converted its downtown into a tent city housing hundreds of people as summer temperatures soar. Striking a balance between meeting the demands of residents and business owners but respecting the rights of homeless people is a dilemma facing major cities around the U.S.

Mesa police arrested Byers near his grandmother’s apartment complex about a half mile from the last shooting.

Byers took responsibility for the shootings and told officers where they could find the clothes and 9mm handgun used in the crimes, police said.

Video surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing the clothing reported by witnesses at multiple shooting scenes, police said.

“He directed us to where not only the murder weapon was, but where the clothing was that he wore when he committed all four of these shootings (in Mesa) and basically laid out the whole story for us,” Encinas said.

The shootings began around 2:45 p.m. Friday in Phoenix, according to court documents.

Byers was walking along a canal with Nicholas Arnstad, who reportedly was smoking fentanyl. Byers allegedly shot Arnstad over his drug use and because Byers’ brother also abused fentanyl, police said.

Byers went to Mesa’s Beverly Park later that day and met Julian Cox, who allegedly talked to Byers about using “blues,” the street name for fentanyl pills. Byers shot and killed Cox before fleeing the scene, police said.

Byers then met Stephen Young at a Mesa convenience store late Friday night, police said. Young wanted to smoke fentanyl, and Byers allegedly shot him and ran off.

Byers next talked to a John Swain, a homeless man, near railroad tracks in Mesa, according to court documents. Authorities later found Swain shot dead.

Police said Byers met his final victim while walking on Mesa’s Main Street. He talked with 36-year-old Angela Fonseca until she made him mad, then allegedly shot her in the face. Investigators did not give any details about their conversation.

Fonseca was taken to the hospital and underwent multiple surgeries but is expected to survive, according to authorities.

At least one shell casing from each crime scene matched the same handgun, police said.

“Once we were able to locate him and conducted the interview, that’s when it turned into where he admitted to the whole thing,” Encinas said.

Byers told investigators that he did not call for medical aid for the victims because they “didn’t deserve it,” according to court documents.

“Knowing that Iren Byers will have to face the consequences of his unjustified actions is the start of justice to be seen,” Detective Brandi George, a Mesa police spokeswoman, said in a statement.

AP (New)

FILE - A large homeless encampment sits in Phoenix, on Aug. 5, 2020. The city is wrangling with two...

Associated Press

Phoenix faces dueling lawsuits over homeless crisis as advocates scramble for more shelter

Phoenix is facing dueling lawsuits as it tries to manage a crisis of homelessness that has converted its downtown into a tent city housing hundreds of people as summer temperatures soar.

5 days ago

Headshot of Samual Bateman, an Arizona polygamous sect leader accused of taking more than 20 wives,...

Associated Press

Prosecutors widen child sex abuse case in polygamous sect

A polygamous sect leader and some of his followers have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to travel across Arizona state lines and get “wives” for him.

6 days ago

Associated Press

Indiana woman dies while trying to hike from Grand Canyon rim to river in a day

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana woman died earlier this month while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park. The National Park Service said Wednesday the 36-year-old from Westfield died May 14 while trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day. She was found unconscious on the […]

7 days ago

Associated Press

Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys general across the U.S. joined in a lawsuit against a telecommunications company accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do Not Call Registry. The 141-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix against Avid Telecom, its owner Michael D. Lansky and company […]

8 days ago

Associated Press

Taxpayers will wind up paying over quarter billion dollars in Joe Arpaio’s racial profiling case

PHOENIX (AP) — Taxpayers in metro Phoenix are approaching a milestone in their financial pain from a 2013 racial profiling verdict over former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration crackdowns: In roughly a year, those ongoing costs will exceed a quarter of a billion dollars. The bill is projected to reach $273 million by the summer of […]

9 days ago

Associated Press

FBI, tribe’s police investigating fatal shooting of tribal member by US Border Patrol agents

AJO, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona. Customs and Border Protection officials said agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a fatal shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo around […]

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Suspect’s dislike for drugs, homelessness may have led to shootings that killed 4 in metro Phoenix