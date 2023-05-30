Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Body of avalanche victim in Washington state recovered after being spotted by volunteer

May 30, 2023, 12:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a climber who was one of three killed in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak in February.

A search-and-rescue volunteer was on a personal trip to the mountain Monday when he saw the remains of 60-year-old Jeannie Lee, of Bayside, New York, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The volunteer climbed to the top of Colchuck Glacier and called dispatchers, who sent a helicopter and two other volunteers to assist in the recovery.

Lee and two other climbers were killed Feb. 19 as they ascended a steep, snow-packed gulley on the 8,705-foot (2,653-meter) Colchuck Peak, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Seattle, amid risky avalanche conditions. Another member of their party was caught up in the slide, but had minor injuries and was able to hike back down.

One of the victims, Seong Cho, 54, a Korean citizen residing in West Hartford, Connecticut, was located days later. But heavy snowfall helped prevent search teams from finding Lee or Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey.

Warm weather has melted much of the snow in the area recently, but there was still no sign of Park on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

United States News

In this frame grab from body camera video provided by the Roswell Police Department, Tony Peralta l...

Associated Press

New Mexico man charged in cold case: ‘I needed to confess’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officers found Tony Peralta sitting on a curb not far from a convenience store where he borrowed a cell phone to call 911 and confess to the 2008 killing of his former landlord. Sweating and taking puffs from his cigarette, he told them he’s tired of covering it up, tired of […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021, file photo with the downtown skyline in the background, a roofer work...

Associated Press

Phoenix becomes largest US city to successfully challenge 2020 census numbers

Phoenix has become the largest U.S. city to successfully challenge its population count from the 2020 census after claiming that dozens of group homes, jails and drug and alcohol treatment centers were overlooked during the nation’s head count. The U.S. Census Bureau told Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego last week that the statistical agency had approved […]

13 hours ago

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

UN: Staggering 15.3 million Syrians, nearly 70% of population, need aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the first time in Syria’s 12-year war, people in every district are experiencing some degree of “humanitarian stress,” and a staggering 15.3 million — nearly 70% of the population — need humanitarian aid, the United Nations said Tuesday. A U.N. appeal for $5.4 billion to help over 14 million people […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as his legal team talk to members of ...

Associated Press

Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro to go on trial in September in Jan. 6 contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro will stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set a Sept. 5 trial date during a court appearance on […]

13 hours ago

People look at a the apartment building in Moscow, Russia, damaged by a drone in an attack that aut...

Associated Press

Moscow drone attack exposes Russia’s vulnerabilities, fuels criticism of military

A drone attack that targeted Moscow on Tuesday exposed glaring breaches in its air defenses and underlined the capital’s vulnerability as more Russian soil comes under fire amid expectations of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The attack, which lightly damaged three apartment buildings, angered Russia’s hawks, who scathingly criticized President Vladimir Putin and the military brass for […]

13 hours ago

FILE — Water is shown in an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. near Reno on March 18, 2021. A U.S....

Associated Press

Nevada fight over leaky irrigation canal and groundwater more complicated than appears on surface

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Water conflicts are nothing new to the arid West, where myriad users long have vied for their share of the precious resource from California’s Central Valley to the Colorado and Missouri rivers. But few have waded into the legal question playing out in rural Nevada: To what extent can local residents, […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Body of avalanche victim in Washington state recovered after being spotted by volunteer