Man accused of stabbing Scottsdale Quarter security guard

PHOENIX — A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing a Scottsdale Quarter security guard, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the south edge of the mall near Scottsdale Road and Butherus Drive around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

It started when the security guard was escorting two transient men off the property, according to court records.

One man cooperated, but Marco Antonio Aguilera, 38, allegedly got into a physical altercation with the guard while allegedly hurling racial slurs, according to the probable cause statement for Aguilera’s arrest.

The guard was stabbed in the upper leg during the fight but was able to hold down Aguilera until police arrived.

Officers say they found a knife in the area and methamphetamine and a meth pipe in Aguilera’s clothing.

Aguilera was treated at a hospital for a cut on his back before being booked into jail on counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. He also had misdemeanor warrants from Mesa.

The security guard suffered two puncture wounds on his upper thigh and was being monitored in a hospital.

The other man initially fled the scene but returned to tell police he wasn’t involved. He said he ran off because he was on probation and didn’t see the stabbing.

