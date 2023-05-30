Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane

May 30, 2023, 10:30 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


YATES, N.Y. (AP) — A New York fertility doctor who was accused of using his own sperm to impregnate several patients died over the weekend when the hand-built airplane he was in fell apart mid-flight and crashed, authorities said.

Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was a passenger in the experimental aircraft that went down Sunday in a pasture in Orleans County. The pilot, Earl Luce Jr., of Brockport, also was killed, according to the county sheriff.

The crash of the aircraft, identified by the National Transportation Safety Board as a Wittman W-5 Buttercup airplane, remained under investigation Tuesday.

Preliminary findings indicate that “the wings of the aircraft became detached from the fuselage and fell to the ground in an orchard,” Sheriff Christopher Bourke said in a news release Monday. The fuselage continued west for another 1,000 to 1,500 yards before crashing.

Wortman was a well-known OB-GYN in western New York who was often the target of anti-abortion protesters. He was sued in 2021 by the daughter of one of his patients, who became pregnant in the 1980s. The lawsuit said the doctor secretly used his own sperm while telling the patient the donor had been a local medical student. It said the doctor kept the secret even after the daughter, his biological offspring, became his gynecology patient.

The daughter discovered that Wortman was the donor after DNA genealogy tests revealed she had at least nine half-siblings, her medical malpractice suit said. The civil lawsuit, which is pending in Monroe County Court, said follow-up DNA testing with Wortman’s daughter from his first marriage confirmed the genetic link.

Wortman did not comment at the time the lawsuit was filed.

United States News

FILE - A Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup are seen on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on June 29,...

Associated Press

Hawaii reopens popular Waikiki beach after endangered monk seal pup weans

HONOLULU (AP) — A young Hawaiian monk seal has weaned and relocated, allowing a stretch of a popular Hawaii beach to reopen Tuesday after it was made off-limits to protect the endangered pup while it nursed. Hawaii officials last month cordoned off a large stretch of a popular Waikiki neighborhood beach to protect the seal […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Sotero Cirilo stands near the tent where he sleeps next to other homeless people in the Quee...

Associated Press

NYC enacts ‘Homeless Bill of Rights,’ but doubts arise over key provisions such as right to shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams allowed a “Homeless Bill of Rights” to become law over the weekend, a step supporters say will strengthen legal protections for the unhoused in a city struggling with a record number of people in its shelter system. The measure passed the City Council with bipartisan support […]

15 hours ago

Shradha Rachamreddy, 13, from San Jose, Calif., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, ...

Associated Press

With vocabulary more important than ever, National Spelling Bee requires different prep

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Navneeth Murali would strongly prefer for the Scripps National Spelling Bee to get rid of the onstage, multiple-choice vocabulary questions that were introduced to the competition two years ago. “It’s sort of hit or miss, the onstage vocab format, and it’s sort of brutal in my opinion,” the 17-year-old former […]

15 hours ago

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses supporters at a rally at Stribling Equipment in R...

Associated Press

No sign of Mississippi governor fulfilling pledge on campaign funds tied to welfare case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Financial documents show no sign that Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has fulfilled his pledge to give away campaign donations from people charged with misspending welfare money in the state’s largest public corruption case. Reeves, a Republican, became governor in January 2020 after serving two terms as lieutenant governor. On Feb. 5, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama expands ban on trans athletes to include college teams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed legislation that will ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college, becoming the latest state to place restrictions on transgender athletes. The legislation expands the state’s existing 2021 ban on transgender athletes on K-12 sports teams to include college teams. Students […]

15 hours ago

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw looks out of the dugout during the first innin...

Associated Press

Kershaw disagrees with Dodgers’ decision to reinstate gay ‘nun’ group for Pride Night award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw says he disagrees with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to welcome a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at the team’s annual Pride Night. Kershaw told The Los Angeles Times on Monday that the team’s decision to honor the group after it rescinded its original invitation […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane